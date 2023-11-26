These Bollywood actresses rejected Chaiyya Chaiyya before Malaika Arora was roped in for song with Shah Rukh Khan

Farah Khan revealed Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty rejected Chaiyya Chaiyya before Malaika Arora was roped in for the iconic song with Shah Rukh Khan.

Bollywood filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan, at a recent event, revealed that top Raveena Tandon and Shilpa Shetty had rejected Chaiyya Chaiyya from the movie Dil Se before Malaika Arora was roped in for the iconic song with Shah Rukh Khan.

Well, yes! Farah Khan revealed, “Every heroine had refused to do that song. So that's what I say: 'You have to be on the right time at the right place’.” She added, “Nobody knew Malaika was a model. I knew her because we knew Arbaaz (Khan) then she saw him. I didn't even know she can dance.”

Earlier, while speaking to IANS, Khan said, “She is my first child. Two days before the shoot of the song, I called Malaika to do this song. Before her, we had approached six-seven heroines but, nothing worked out. We were in a fix about whom to choose for this song. That's when Mickey Contractor told me that Malaika is a very good dancer. I said, 'Malaika is a model', and I wondered how she would do this Indian dance in a ghagra-choli. So, I called her to Ooty two days before, and we rehearsed at night, and we shot during the day.”

She added, “We just made her climb the train. She was trembling; literally, there was no safety, nothing. She had no makeup on, just kajal and a tattoo that Geeta (Kapur) made on her arms. And of course, Shah Rukh was there with her.”

Earlier, in a conversation with Harsh Lambachiya and Bharti Singh in their podcast, Farah Khan revealed that she was shocked to see the promo of Dunki as the story of quite similar to the earlier version of Happy New Year that Shah Rukh Khan didn’t like.

She said, “I wrote a version of Happy New Year that Shah Rukh did not like. It is very strange because now I’m watching the promo of Dunki… That Happy New Year was about 4 boys who want to go to America and be tadipaar and the only way they want to do it is if they take part in a dance competition because the finals are in Las Vegas.” Farah further added that Shah Rukh Khan didn’t like it and said, “Then Shah Rukh said ‘I will look too old, I’m too old to play this young boy’.”