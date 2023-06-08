'What is jal?': Shahid Kapoor recalls being clueless while shooting Vivah, says he just followed Sooraj Barjatya

A still of Shahid Kapoor and Amrita Rao from the movie Vivah

Shahid Kapoor had an impressive career graph. The actor made his debut with the hit Ishq Vishq and became a new-age, boy-next-door star. However, post his debut, he faced some failures until 2006's Vivah. The Sooraj Barjatya's directorial was a blockbuster, and the film was loved by the masses, despite facing competition with Hrithik Roshan's Dhoom 2.

In recent times, Shahid Kapoor has made some different choices and he will soon be seen in a full-blown action avatar as Bloody Daddy. While promoting the upcoming film, Shahid recalled his shooting days and revealed that he was completely clueless during the shoot.

While interacting with Radio Nasha, Shahid discloses, "Half the time, I used to be like ‘What am I doing? What is happening? What is going on?" Shahid called himself 'a big city kid', and added, "I wasn’t getting half the things that were happening. I was like jal (water)? What is this?" He even shared that he was puzzled by his songs being sung by senior singers. "I was wondering how will I do this?"

Shahid had a huge respect for the director Sooraj and he had only followed his instruction, "I just followed it. I said, ‘You tell me what to do and I’ll do it.’ Kapoor added that he would Barjatya would instruct him and he would follow him, without asking anything."

Shahid's upcoming film, helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy also stars Diana Penty, Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Ankur Bhatia in important roles. The crime thriller is based on the 2011 French movie Sleepless Night helmed by Frederic Jardin. The movie is scheduled to release on June 9 on Jio Cinema.