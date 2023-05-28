Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood
topStoriesenglish

Ahead of Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor agrees some films 'unfortunately' didn't get proper theatrical release

Shahid Kapoor, whose last big screen release, Jersey, failed to perform well at the box office, despite good reviews, revealed that sometimes films do suffer due to improper theatrical release.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 28, 2023, 12:20 AM IST

Ahead of Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor agrees some films 'unfortunately' didn't get proper theatrical release
Shahid Kapoor at Bloody Daddy's trailer launch

Shahid Kapoor will soon be seen in an all-out action avatar with Bloody Daddy, and the movie will be Kapoor's first film, released directly on the OTT platform. Bloody Daddy's teaser and trailer have impressed the masses, and many of them have questioned the decision of makers of skipping the theatrical release. 

In an interview with PTI, Shahid revealed that they had decided to release the film digitally right from the start. He also asserted that there have been examples where a film suffered due to improper theatrical release. He said, "A movie being made exclusively for a digital release is not a new concept." 

He further contained, "We were like, 'Ok, we are doing an original OTT film, a direct-to-OTT film. It is a huge concept internationally.' There is a perception among people that movies that audiences don't want to watch in theatres land on OTT." Kapoor added, "This has been true for some films in the past. Unfortunately, they didn't get a proper theatrical release, so they had to put on OTT. There are also films that are 10/10 in terms of quality, expenditure, and technicians, which are made directly for OTT. That's a new and emerging trend. So we wanted to attempt that." 

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy stars Diana Penty, Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Ankur Bhatia among others. The crime thriller is based on the 2011 French movie Sleepless Night helmed by Frederic Jardin. The movie is scheduled to release on June 9 on Jio Cinema.

(With inputs from PTI)

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha make first public appearance after engagement, look at couple's lovable photos
Rumoured couple Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth pose together at Jubilee screening; Tanuja, Asha Parekh add old-world charm
Malaika Arora, Parineeti Chopra to Urvashi Dholakia, actresses who flaunted their stretch marks on social media
Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Bipasha Basu: Bollywood actresses celebrating their first Mother's Day in 2023
Mouni Roy drapes grey georgette saree by designer Nikita-Vishakha, price is...
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 708 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for May 28
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.