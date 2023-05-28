Ahead of Bloody Daddy, Shahid Kapoor agrees some films 'unfortunately' didn't get proper theatrical release

Shahid Kapoor at Bloody Daddy's trailer launch

Shahid Kapoor will soon be seen in an all-out action avatar with Bloody Daddy, and the movie will be Kapoor's first film, released directly on the OTT platform. Bloody Daddy's teaser and trailer have impressed the masses, and many of them have questioned the decision of makers of skipping the theatrical release.

In an interview with PTI, Shahid revealed that they had decided to release the film digitally right from the start. He also asserted that there have been examples where a film suffered due to improper theatrical release. He said, "A movie being made exclusively for a digital release is not a new concept."

He further contained, "We were like, 'Ok, we are doing an original OTT film, a direct-to-OTT film. It is a huge concept internationally.' There is a perception among people that movies that audiences don't want to watch in theatres land on OTT." Kapoor added, "This has been true for some films in the past. Unfortunately, they didn't get a proper theatrical release, so they had to put on OTT. There are also films that are 10/10 in terms of quality, expenditure, and technicians, which are made directly for OTT. That's a new and emerging trend. So we wanted to attempt that."

Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, Bloody Daddy stars Diana Penty, Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Bose Roy, Sanjay Kapoor, Rajeev Khandelwal, and Ankur Bhatia among others. The crime thriller is based on the 2011 French movie Sleepless Night helmed by Frederic Jardin. The movie is scheduled to release on June 9 on Jio Cinema.

