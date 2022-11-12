Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover blessed with a baby girl: A look at the couple's relationship timeline

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Famous couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became proud parents to their first child on Saturday, November 12, as they were blessed with a baby girl six years after their marriage. As both of them embrace their parenthood, we take a look at the relationship timeline of Bipasha and Karan.

In 2014, they met on the sets of the horror film Alone, which is an official remake of the 2007 Thai horror film of the same name, and fell in love. Soon, the two of them began dating and were seen together at restaurants and events in Mumbai. Their film was released in January 2015 and the couple tied the knot with each other on April 30, 2016. In August this year, the couple announced their pregnancy sharing adorable photos on social media.

For both the actors, it wasn't their first relationship as it is Dill Mill Gayye actor's third marriage and the Dhoom star too has been involved with multiple other actors in the Hindi film industry. Bipasha was in a relationship with her Raaz co-star Dino Morea and John Abraham, with whom she starred in multiple movies such as Madhoshi, Aetbaar, and the most famous being Jism.

Before Bipasha, Karan had married television actors Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget and both his previous marriages had ended in divorce. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Bipasha talked about Karan's previous marriages and her ex-relationship. She had stated ‘Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong’. Therefore, it should not ‘be condemned’.

The actress also revealed how she convinced her parents to marry Karan seeing his failed marriages. She told that she explained to her parents that ‘the kind of relationship that she had was ‘longer’, adding that it was much bigger than Karan’s marriage. "It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him?", she had stated.