Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover blessed with a baby girl: A look at the couple's relationship timeline

Here's a look at the love story of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, who have been blessed with a baby girl.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 12, 2022, 04:00 PM IST

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover blessed with a baby girl: A look at the couple's relationship timeline
Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Famous couple Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover became proud parents to their first child on Saturday, November 12, as they were blessed with a baby girl six years after their marriage. As both of them embrace their parenthood, we take a look at the relationship timeline of Bipasha and Karan.

In 2014, they met on the sets of the horror film Alone, which is an official remake of the 2007 Thai horror film of the same name, and fell in love. Soon, the two of them began dating and were seen together at restaurants and events in Mumbai. Their film was released in January 2015 and the couple tied the knot with each other on April 30, 2016. In August this year, the couple announced their pregnancy sharing adorable photos on social media.

For both the actors, it wasn't their first relationship as it is Dill Mill Gayye actor's third marriage and the Dhoom star too has been involved with multiple other actors in the Hindi film industry. Bipasha was in a relationship with her Raaz co-star Dino Morea and John Abraham, with whom she starred in multiple movies such as Madhoshi, Aetbaar, and the most famous being Jism.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by karan singh grover (@iamksgofficial)

READ | Karan Singh Grover pens heartwarming note on embracing fatherhood, calls wife Bipasha Basu 'miracle of a woman'

Before Bipasha, Karan had married television actors Shraddha Nigam and Jennifer Winget and both his previous marriages had ended in divorce. In an earlier interview with Pinkvilla, Bipasha talked about Karan's previous marriages and her ex-relationship. She had stated ‘Failed marriage is not the sign that the human being has to be wrong’. Therefore, it should not ‘be condemned’.

The actress also revealed how she convinced her parents to marry Karan seeing his failed marriages. She told that she explained to her parents that ‘the kind of relationship that she had was ‘longer’, adding that it was much bigger than Karan’s marriage. "It’s just that I did not sign a piece of paper. So how does it make me different from him?", she had stated.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Meet Randeep Hooda's rumoured girlfriend Lin Laishram
Lunar Eclipse 2022: Check out stunning visuals of Chandra Grahan from different Indian cities
PM Modi visits Kedarnath temple: All you need to know about his traditional 'Pahadi' clothes
Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shares photos from 'soul sister' Sussanne Khan's birthday bash
XXX, Gandii Baat, Bekaaboo: Ekta Kapoor's bold web series that sparked controversies
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Rajasthan shocker: Robbers gang-rape woman at home as husband had only Rs 1,400
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.