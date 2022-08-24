Karan Singh Grover pens heartwarming note on embracing fatherhood, calls wife Bipasha Basu 'miracle of a woman'

Karan Singh Grover/Instagram

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover announced their first pregnancy last week on August 16 by sharing beautiful photos in which the Raaz actress flaunted her baby bump and the Hate Story 3 actor was seen kissing her baby bump. Now, after exactly a week, Karan penned a heartwarming note embracing fatherhood and talked about Bipasha's pregnancy.

Taking to his Instagram account on Tuesday, August 23, Karan shared a photo in which both the actors were seen dressed in black and wrote a lengthy caption. His note began, "It’s a combination of numerous feelings. All new but somehow familiar…not familiar like I’ve done this before but more like I’ve felt this in my most precious, most beautiful dream, like almost embedded into my DNA. A feeling so intense that I haven’t brought to the external surface of my being because I was afraid that I would explode into fireworks made of joy."

He continued, "When we got to know that we were pregnant and were going to be blessed with a little one..a tiny little version of us a small little monkey baby, what I was afraid of happened. Every cell of my being exploded with love and joy. I hadn’t really ever imagined that the feeling would be so intense, I couldn’t fully understand it and definitely wasn’t something I could control."

"It’s been the exact same feeling every minute of everyday since then. Every step of the way witnessing what a lady goes through during this time, just witnessing the infinite , unspoken, unexpressed and sometimes unnoticed hardships that she goes through for this unfathomable miracle to happen inside of her…it’s just for me the truest explanation of what unconditional love is, what god is, what a creator is. I just catch myself wondering through the chaos of these months, that how come we all just don’t talk about this all the time?", the actor who starred in various television serials further added.



In the end, Karan called his wife Bipasha 'miracle of a woman' and concluded, "I feel myself constantly changing,constantly trying to understand how to make things better and make myself better. I’m constantly in a state of gratitude just to be a witness to this miracle of a woman, creating a life within her and making it look like it’s all just a part of her day. I think I was just waiting to express what I felt in words."