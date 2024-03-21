Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Billionaire Elon Musk accuses Jeff Bezos' ex-wife Scott Mackenzie of destroying civilization by...

Once bigger than Amitabh, Dharmendra, Jeetendra; a mistake made this actor side-hero, had 2 failed marriages, died in...

Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency to vote on April 26: Dates, schedule, party wise candidates, counting

EC directs Centre to stop sending 'Viksit Bharat' messages on WhatsApp

Meet woman, gave Rs 10000 to husband for starting Rs 643000 crore firm, donated over Rs 4500000000, she is…

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Billionaire Elon Musk accuses Jeff Bezos' ex-wife Scott Mackenzie of destroying civilization by...

Once bigger than Amitabh, Dharmendra, Jeetendra; a mistake made this actor side-hero, had 2 failed marriages, died in...

Bangalore South Lok Sabha Constituency to vote on April 26: Dates, schedule, party wise candidates, counting

Home remedies to whiten your teeth

King who was never defeated by the Mughals

National Flower Day 2024: Edible flowers you might easily find in your garden

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Once bigger than Amitabh, Dharmendra, Jeetendra; a mistake made this actor side-hero, had 2 failed marriages, died in...

Meet actress who did debut film for free, then gave 14 Rs 100-crore films, her net worth is...

Made in just Rs 40 crore, this superhero film beat Adipurush, RaOne at box office, began cinematic universe, earned...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Once bigger than Amitabh, Dharmendra, Jeetendra; a mistake made this actor side-hero, had 2 failed marriages, died in...

This actor was once said to be bigger than even Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra before one choice relegated him to side-hero.

Latest News

Abhimanyu Mathur

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 02:57 PM IST

article-main
Vinod Mehra with Rekha in Ghar
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Filmdom can be a fickle industry. The fortunes of the people involved here keep changing with every hit and flop. Actors become stars overnight and fade away after just a few flops. But very few have seen the kinds of highs and lows as this one star from the 70s, who at one point, was bigger than the biggest superstars, only to be relegated to side-hero status in just a few years.

The man who was bigger than Amitabh, Jeetendra, Dharmendra

Vinod Mehra began his journey in cinema as a child artiste in the 50s. His first release was the 1955 film Adl-e-Jehangir, following which he played supporting roles in a handful of other films. In 1965, he ended up as the runner-up of a national talent contest organised by Filmfare and United Producers, losing to Rajesh Khanna. But Mehra soon began his journey as a lead actor with the 1971 hit Ek Thi Reeta. In 1973, he established himself as a lead star with Anuraag and gave several other hits in the next few years. In the early years of his career, Vinod Mehra was considered more promising than his contemporaries like Amitabh Bachchan, Jeetendra, and Vinod Khanna and even more bankable than seniors such as Dharmendra.


Vinod Mehra

How a decision changed Vinod Mehra’s career trajectory

 

By the late-70s, as Vinod Khanna and Amitabh Bachchan sped ahead in the race to stardom, Vinod Mehra made a conscious choice to do bigger films. However, that meant that he had to work in ensemble films and multistarrers, often sharing screen space with established stars. He worked in films like Naagin, Jaani Dushman, Swarg Narak, and Kartavya, all of which worked but he was reduced to being the second lead, or even the third lead in many. By the 80s, Vinod Mehra was no longer even on the posters of films he was starring in very often.

Vinod Mehra’s personal life and untimely death

Vinod Mehra was married thrice. In fact, during his lifetime, it was believed that he was also married briefly to his co-star Rekha but the actress later denied this. Mehra’s first marriage was arranged by his mother to Meena Broce but it was never consummated as per reports. He then eloped with his co-star Bindiya Goswami, who became his second wife a few years later. In 1987, three years after this marriage also ended, he tied the knot with Kiran. The couple had two children.

In the late-80s, Vinod Mehra turned director-producer with the film Gurudev, which starred Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor. However, before he could complete the film, Vinod Mehra passed away suddenly in 1990 at the age of 45 after suffering a heart attack. Director Raj Sippy later completed the film and it got a belated release in 1993. Many of his other unfinished films were also completed and released posthumously.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Kendra Mysore, yesteryear actress' glamorous daughter who resembles her mom, she is going viral for...

Meet actress who was born a boy, faced harassment, did odd jobs to survive, made debut with superstar, then became..

Virat Kohli gets a new hairstyle ahead of IPL 2024, check out his new look

Meet brains behind Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore super luxurious home Antilia

Meet man who sold wife's jewellery to start small business, rhen built Rs 6575 crore company, Mukesh Ambani is...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement