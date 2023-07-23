Headlines

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Viral video: Bikini-clad woman's shocking act with bird on beach sparks intense backlash

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

Pakistan Finance Minister Ishaq Dar frontrunner for caretaker PM post: Report

IBPS RRB PO Admit card 2023 out at ibps.in: See how to download, important details here

Viral video: Bikini-clad woman's shocking act with bird on beach sparks intense backlash

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

Fatty liver: 5 swollen body parts that could be sign of liver disease

6 must-watch films of Suriya

10 biggest monuments built by Mughals

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

Asia Cup 2023 photos: Five most heated moments between players in tournament's history

Mouni Roy raises the temperature in thigh-high slit flowy gown in bold photos, fans say 'stunning look'

Viral Photos of the Day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra look adorable together, Neha Bhasin poses in raincoat

Project K: First Glimpse Of Kalki 2898 AD Shows Prabhas, Deepika Ruled By Dark Forces

Know Why Ryan Gosling Offered BTS’ Jimin His Guitar As Apology, What Is Barbie And BTS Connection?

Oppenheimer: Christopher Nolan And Oppenheimer Star Cast Talks About Preparation For Film

CBFC asks makers to reduce 'bra' mention, remove Mamata Banerjee reference in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani: Report

This remake beat Lust Stories 2, Tiku Weds Sheru, Gaslight to become most-watched Hindi OTT film in first half of 2023

When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

In 1973, there were reports and rumours suggesting that Rekha had tied the knot with Ghar and Aurat Aurat Aurat co-star Viod Mehra.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 03:17 PM IST

Veteran actress Rekha, who still turns heads with her style and glamour, got upset when she was asked about marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra in an old interview with Simi Garewal.

In 1973, there were reports and rumours suggesting that Rekha has tied the knot with Ghar, and Aurat Aurat Aurat co-star Viod Mehra. When she appeared on Simi Garewal’s show Rendezvous later, the host asked her about the rumours. Simi asked, “In 1973, you married Vinod Mehra.” Rekha replied, “Excuse me? Excuse me?"

Simi further asked, “You got married to him? You didn’t marry him, for two months?” Rekha denied and said, “No. Like I was married to Faruq Abdullah, you mean? No, anybody can say anything. You are asking me?…But I don’t want to (answer), it is not important.” She added, “Vinod Mehra was always a well-wisher, he was always very very close to me.”

For the unversed, there were rumours that Rekha got married to Vinod Mehra during the early stage of her career. Earlier, as per The Indian Express report,  TV host Tabassum had confirmed that Rekha and Vinod were in love. Tabassum, who was a close friend of Vinod Mehra, had said, “He did most films with her. They grew close, they wanted to get married, but sadly that could never happen. Vinod Mehra ne mohabaat toh sirf ek se ki, Rekha se, but shaadiyaan teen ki thi (Vinod Mehra loved only Rekha, but ended up getting married thrice)” on Tabassum Talkies.

Vinod married Meena Broca, but then he fell in love with Bindiya Goswami and got married to her. When their relationship didn’t work, he married Kiran. While Rekha tied the knot with Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990. However, after his death, the actress remained unmarried.

 

 

 

