When Rekha reacted to marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra: 'He was always...'

Veteran actress Rekha, who still turns heads with her style and glamour, got upset when she was asked about marriage rumours with Vinod Mehra in an old interview with Simi Garewal.

In 1973, there were reports and rumours suggesting that Rekha has tied the knot with Ghar, and Aurat Aurat Aurat co-star Viod Mehra. When she appeared on Simi Garewal’s show Rendezvous later, the host asked her about the rumours. Simi asked, “In 1973, you married Vinod Mehra.” Rekha replied, “Excuse me? Excuse me?"

Simi further asked, “You got married to him? You didn’t marry him, for two months?” Rekha denied and said, “No. Like I was married to Faruq Abdullah, you mean? No, anybody can say anything. You are asking me?…But I don’t want to (answer), it is not important.” She added, “Vinod Mehra was always a well-wisher, he was always very very close to me.”

For the unversed, there were rumours that Rekha got married to Vinod Mehra during the early stage of her career. Earlier, as per The Indian Express report, TV host Tabassum had confirmed that Rekha and Vinod were in love. Tabassum, who was a close friend of Vinod Mehra, had said, “He did most films with her. They grew close, they wanted to get married, but sadly that could never happen. Vinod Mehra ne mohabaat toh sirf ek se ki, Rekha se, but shaadiyaan teen ki thi (Vinod Mehra loved only Rekha, but ended up getting married thrice)” on Tabassum Talkies.

Vinod married Meena Broca, but then he fell in love with Bindiya Goswami and got married to her. When their relationship didn’t work, he married Kiran. While Rekha tied the knot with Mukesh Aggarwal in 1990. However, after his death, the actress remained unmarried.