Bhagyashree's daughter Avantika Dassani all set to make acting debut with 'Mithya'

Bhagyashree entered the Indian film industry in 1989 with her memorable performance as Suman in the romantic musical drama 'Maine Pyaar Kiya' opposite Salman Khan. Now, her daughter Avantika Dassani is soon going to make her Bollywood debut with Rohan Sippy's psychological thriller-drama series 'Mithya'. The makers of the show have revealed the first poster in which Avantika can be seen with her co-star Huma Qureshi.

The young actress also announced her debut project by sharing the poster on her Instagram handle with the caption "Things are not always as they seem. So who really is responsible for this web of lies?! #Mithya coming soon on @zee5. Humbled, grateful and ecstatic to announce my very first webseries!"

The poster features Avantika Dassani in an intense look generating intrigue for the dark and gritty psychological thriller drama series. Avantika Dassani has chosen an unconventional and experimental project, a twisted tale of two female leads, to make her first-ever on-screen experience.

Talking about 'Mithya', Avantika Dassani says, "It has been an absolute thrill to take on a challenging character and intriguing story such as this, for my very first endeavour. I’m also immensely grateful to have worked with with an incredibly talented and supportive cast and crew, that have warmly welcomed a newbie like me. Today OTT platforms are where audiences come looking for their most exciting experiences and good stories and I’m really glad to start my journey by being a part of this! I hope the audiences enjoy watching Mithya, as much as we have had making it."

Bhagyashree's son Abhimanyu Dassani began his Bollywood journey with Vasan Bala's martial arts comedy film 'Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota'. The film was premiered at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival, where it won the People's Choice Award: Midnight Madness. Now, Abhimanyu's sister Avantika is geared up to begin her journey in the Hindi film industry.

Co-starring Huma Qureshi and Parambrata, 'Mithya' is produced by Applause Entertainment and presented by Zee 5.