Bhagyashree dances to ‘Kajra Mohobbat Wala’ in stunning saree, video goes VIRAL

Bhagyashree took a hiatus from the spotlight after her successful debut in 'Maine Pyar Kiya' with Salman Khan. She is, nonetheless, quite visible on social media. The actress posted a video of herself dancing to the tune 'Kajra Mohhobat Wala.'

She may be seen dancing to the song with her friends while wearing a gorgeous saree.

Take a look at the video-

Bhagyashree, one of Salman Khan's first co-stars, featured in one of ‘Bigg Boss 15's Weekend Ka Vaar episode. Colors posted a video of their reunion on social media.

Salman Khan wore a crisp suit and Bhagyashree wore a bright pink saree during the show. Bhagyrashree appeared on the stage in the video, while Salman Khan joined the set on a bicycle. 'Tum Ladki Ho', a song from their 1989 film, was performed by the actors. Salman continued to pedal while they held hands.

Speaking with Hindustan Times, Bhagyashree said, “Maine Pyar Kiya (1989) was dubbed in about a dozen languages. It was the biggest hit, be it in Tamil, Telugu or Spanish. I went to Spain a few years ago and people recognised me from the film. I would say that multilingual is my forte”

“I’ve been very lucky and blessed. I couldn’t have had it better and I don’t think that I would want to replace Maine Pyar Kiya with any other project that’s there right now. But the money is crazy right now and I’m glad that I’ve come back at the right time.”