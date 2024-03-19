Twitter
Bastar The Naxal Story box office collection day 4: Adah Sharma film struggles, fails Monday test, earns just Rs 24 lakh

On day 4, the film Bastar: The Naxal Story, saw a major drop and collected just Rs 24 lakh.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 07:57 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Adah Sharma’s film Bastar: The Naxal Story, directed by Sudipto Sen is struggling to get numbers at box office. Released on Friday, the film started with a very low number but showed growth in the first three days.

However, on day 4, the film saw a major drop and failed its Monday test. As per early estimates Sacnilk.com, Adah Sharma’s film is estimated to collect only Rs 24 lakh at box office. On day 1, 2 and 3, Bastar collected Rs 40 lakh, Rs 75 lakh and Rs 85 lakh respectively. The collection of the film now stands at only Rs 2.24 crore.

Sudipto’s film is struggling to cross Rs 5 crore mark at the box office. After the teaser and trailer of Bastar: The Naxal Story were released, some people called it a propaganda film and compared it to their previous movie The Kerala Story. Adah, who debuted with 1920 London, reacted to the criticism in a recent interview.

In an interview with News18, the actress stated, “Once people watch the film, they’ll understand what it’s about. But like I said even during The Kerala Story, it’s a democracy – people can choose to watch a film or not, and they can comment after watching a film or not. And we should also be respecting those who are making comments without watching the film because that’s their choice.”

Talking about the film, Sudipto had earlier told The Free Press Journal, "Our countrymen and cinema lovers will be watching another film from the makers of The Kerala Story. We have researched extensively and written the script. I promise in a few days you will watch another film from us which will indeed fetch the same response as we received with The Kerala Story."

