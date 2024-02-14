Watch: Bastar teaser 2 claims unfurling Indian flag is a 'crime punishable by death' by Naxalites, shares harrowing tale

The new teaser of Adah Sharma-starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story has left netizens stunned with a heart-wrenching tale narrated by a mother who is avenging her family's death from Naxalities.

Bastar teaser 2: The makers of Adah Sharma's upcoming film, Bastar: The Naxal Story have dropped the second teaser of the film, and it has left netizens in shock.

Watch the shocking teaser of Bastar: The Naxal Story

Directed by Sudipto Sen, Bastar: The Naxal Story will release in cinemas on March 15, 2024