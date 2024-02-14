Twitter
Headlines

Watch: Bastar teaser 2 claims unfurling Indian flag is a 'crime punishable by death' by Naxalites, shares harrowing tale

Amy Jackson gushes at Ed Westwick's dreamy proposal, reveals Valentine's Day plans: 'I have never...' | Exclusive

'I feel pain...': Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai talks about women hiding their faces in ghoonghat | Exclusive

'World needs governments which are inclusive, take everyone along': PM Modi at World Governments Summit

UPSC CSE Notification 2024 Out: Civil Services Prelims Exam for 1056 vacancies on May 26, know how to apply

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'I feel pain...': Laapataa Ladies writer Sneha Desai talks about women hiding their faces in ghoonghat | Exclusive

Bollywood’s richest filmmaker slams Byju’s CEO for massive downfall, says ‘one rotten apple…’

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, featured highest-paid actress, was huge disaster at box office, earned only Rs..

6 must-watch classic Indian epics on OTT

Valentine's Day 2024: Most important Bollywood romantic films from each decade

8 surprising benefits of raisins

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

Amy Jackson gushes at Ed Westwick's dreamy proposal, reveals Valentine's Day plans: 'I have never...' | Exclusive

Watch: Bastar teaser 2 claims unfurling Indian flag is a 'crime punishable by death' by Naxalites, shares harrowing tale

Salman Khan's biggest flop film, featured highest-paid actress, was huge disaster at box office, earned only Rs..

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Watch: Bastar teaser 2 claims unfurling Indian flag is a 'crime punishable by death' by Naxalites, shares harrowing tale

The new teaser of Adah Sharma-starrer Bastar: The Naxal Story has left netizens stunned with a heart-wrenching tale narrated by a mother who is avenging her family's death from Naxalities.

article-main

Simran Singh

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 03:18 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Bastar teaser 2: The makers of Adah Sharma's upcoming film, Bastar: The Naxal Story have dropped the second teaser of the film, and it has left netizens in shock. 

Watch the shocking teaser of Bastar: The Naxal Story 

Directed by Sudipto Sen, Bastar: The Naxal Story will release in cinemas on March 15, 2024

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet woman, backbone of Isha Ambani’s Rs 840000 crore brand, Mukesh Ambani gifted Rs 1500 crore…

Meet actress who gave 25 flop films in 23 years, no solo hit, one decision by her mother changed her life, she is..

Meet UP's richest man, turned small family business into Rs 19000 crore empire, his massive net worth is...

Meet IAS officer, who got AIR 2 in first attempt, is married to IAS officer, she and UPSC topper Tina Dabi...

Azim Premji's Wipro announces massive deal, to invest Rs 5480000000 in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

In pics: Step inside Mahesh Babu's palatial Rs 28 crore home in Hyderabad

Orry celebrates New Year's Eve with Nysa Devgan, Urfi Javed, Tania Shroff in Goa; check inside pics

In pics: Alia Bhatt sizzles in monokini, misses Raha, clicks ‘million mirror selfies’ on New Year vacation

Anshuman Jha, wife Sierra expecting their first child in March: 'It's closest to feeling of seeing God'

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE