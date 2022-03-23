Bappi Lahiri wished for THIS actor to essay him in his biopic, son Bappa Lahiri spills the beans

Bappi Lahiri, one of the most famous music composers-singers in the Hindi film industry, passed away in February 2022 at the age of 69. Now, his son Bappa Lahiri has shared details about the biopic of the veteran composer, revealing that his late father always wanted Ranveer Singh to portray him in his biopic.

While speaking with IndiaToday.in, Bappa Lahiri has shared that he and his father had a couple of meetings with the producer three-four years back, and then, the 'Disco King' wished Ranveer to portray him in his biopic as he loved the '83' actor. The son further added that they haven't approached the 'Bajirao Mastani' actor yet.

Bappa Lahiri mentioned in the same interview that his family is getting a lot of offers about his father's biopic but they first need to finish the writing and pre-production work. Talking about his dad's choice, Bappa said to the portal, "Ranveer has the same qualities as my dad and he knows his music. He is a big fan of dad and really respects him. So ideally, even if you ask me, I think he would be perfect to play Bappi Lahiri."

When Bappi Lahiri had passed away, Ranveer had shared a couple of pictures and videos with the late musician and offered his tribute by writing, " Thank you for the music. Thank you for the memories. There never has been & never will be anyone like you #BappiDa lives forever".



Bappa Lahiri has also shared that his family wishes to preserve the massive gold collection owned by his father in a museum. The veteran musician was known for his trademark gold chains and rings that he believed were lucky for him. The son even shared that his father was spiritually connected with his gold.