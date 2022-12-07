Bade Miyan Chote Miyan: Prithviraj Sukumaran joins Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff's actioner as antagonist

Prithviraj Sukumaran

Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff actioner Bade Miyan Chote Miyan has become bigger and better as got our first baddie for the film. Malayalam superstar Prithviraj Sukumaran has been roped in to play the antagonist, Kabir. Ali Abbas Zafar-directed actioner will feature Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff in the titular characters. Ever since the teaser of the film has been released, it has ignited the audience's excitement to hear more about the film. While the film features Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, now there is an addition to the exciting squad with Prithviraj Sukumaran joining the entertainer.

The movie is backed by Vashu Bhagnani and Jacky Bhagnani's Pooja Entertainment, and they shared the update on their social media.

The director Ali Abbas Zafar further added, "I am really looking forward to working with the supremely talented Prithviraj. It would be an amazing experience to have such a powerhouse performer in this action entertainer." Prithviraj made his Bollywood debut with Rani Mukerjee's rom-com Aiyyaa (2012). However, the film tanked. Sukumaran was also seen in Aurangzeb and Naam Shabana. Apart from BMCM, Prithviraj will also be seen in Prabhas starrer actioner Salaar.

Vashu Bhagnani and Pooja Entertainment present Bade Miyan Chote Miyan in association with AAZ film, Written and Directed by Ali Abbas Zafar Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Jackky Bhagnani, Himanshu Kishan Mehra and Ali Abbas Zafar.



Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, kickstarts the stellar and promising lineup of projects in the pipeline for 2023 by Pooja Entertainment. The release date of BMCM is still not finalised yet.