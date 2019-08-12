Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Badhaai Ho' sequel on the cards

As per reports, the makers of 'Badhaai Ho' are planning to make a sequel to the film. The first instalment starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

One of the biggest hits of 2018 was Badhaai Ho helmed by Amit Sharma. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra in the leading roles. Badhaai Ho is a story about a middle-aged couple who welcome their third child after having two adult sons. The film won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Surekha Sikri has been awarded in Best Supporting Actress at the 66th National Film Awards.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the makers of Badhaai Ho are planning to make a sequel and the script for the same has already been locked. Talking about the same, a source stated to the tabloid, "The script has been locked, and the makers are on the lookout to finalise on the cast. The second instalment will revolve around the shenanigans of a joint family and two young couples. It will take off next year." The film will reportedly be titled Badhaai Ho 2.

Earlier talking about the film's big win at the 66th National Film Awards, producer Vineet Jain told the tabloid, "Junglee Pictures has always believed in telling impactful stories in the most engaging manner. This recognition in the form of a National Award is true. I am of the team putting together such a delightful yet meaningful film."

While Surekha Sikri stated to Zoom TV, "It feels very good. I am very excited about it. I am so thankful. It feels really really good, I am so happy that the film has won."