Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Badhaai Ho' sequel on the cards

Headlines

Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike sets internet ablaze with uncanny resemblanace, watch his videos

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC CSE in 1st attempt to secure AIR 4, know her Tina Dabi connection

30 years of Khal Nayak: Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff share throwback photos; director reveals why he chose Sanjay Dutt

Meet Khaby Lame, world’s most followed TikTok star with over 161 mn followers, net worth is...

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Sushant Singh Rajput's lookalike sets internet ablaze with uncanny resemblanace, watch his videos

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

Meet doctor-turned-IAS officer who cracked UPSC CSE in 1st attempt to secure AIR 4, know her Tina Dabi connection

10 desi superfoods to support your gut health

10 tips to control high blood pressure

Meet the three Pakistani cricketers who also played for India

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Kumar Sanu's fan cycles 1200 km from Rajasthan to Mumbai to meet him, singer impressed

Haryana violence: Bulldozer action continues, hotel from where stones were pelted demolished in Nuh

'I am feeling lunar gravity:' Chandrayaan-3 successfully inserted into Moon's orbit | ISRO

Jad Hadid, Avinash Sachdev eliminated from Bigg Boss OTT 2? Netizens react

30 years of Khal Nayak: Subhash Ghai, Jackie Shroff share throwback photos; director reveals why he chose Sanjay Dutt

BTS' Jungkook sings Naatu Naatu from SS Rajamouli's RRR, Indian fans say 'that's my desi boy'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Ayushmann Khurrana starrer 'Badhaai Ho' sequel on the cards

As per reports, the makers of 'Badhaai Ho' are planning to make a sequel to the film. The first instalment starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri and Sanya Malhotra in the lead roles.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Aug 12, 2019, 11:03 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

One of the biggest hits of 2018 was Badhaai Ho helmed by Amit Sharma. The film starred Ayushmann Khurrana, Neena Gupta, Gajraj Rao, Surekha Sikri, and Sanya Malhotra in the leading roles. Badhaai Ho is a story about a  middle-aged couple who welcome their third child after having two adult sons. The film won Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment and Surekha Sikri has been awarded in Best Supporting Actress at the 66th National Film Awards.

Now as per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the makers of Badhaai Ho are planning to make a sequel and the script for the same has already been locked. Talking about the same, a source stated to the tabloid, "The script has been locked, and the makers are on the lookout to finalise on the cast. The second instalment will revolve around the shenanigans of a joint family and two young couples. It will take off next year." The film will reportedly be titled Badhaai Ho 2.

That's interesting!

Earlier talking about the film's big win at the 66th National Film Awards, producer Vineet Jain told the tabloid, "Junglee Pictures has always believed in telling impactful stories in the most engaging manner. This recognition in the form of a National Award is true. I am of the team putting together such a delightful yet meaningful film."

While Surekha Sikri stated to Zoom TV, "It feels very good. I am very excited about it. I am so thankful. It feels really really good, I am so happy that the film has won."

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Indian Railway Recruitment 2023 Notification: New vacancies announced for 323 posts, check how to apply, eligibility

Woman fakes cleaning drive on beach, leaves garbage bag behind; Viral video angers internet

Disha Patani admits Aleksandar Ilic as her boyfriend, fans react: Watch

Delhi HC seeks response from Centre, other petitioners raising objection on 'INDIA' alliance

Jammu and Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti, other leaders under ‘house arrest’, NC offices sealed

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Viral Photos of the Day: Shah Rukh Khan spotted at airport, Kartik Aaryan promotes Satyaprem Ki Katha

From Alia Bhatt to Nysa Devgan: A look at jaw-dropping transformation of Bollywood's star kids

In pics: Huma Qureshi, Sharib Hashmi celebrate Tarla release with dabbawallahs

Viral Photos of the Day: Vicky Kaushal looks uber cool in casuals, Adah Sharma flaunts her cute smile

Meet Raja Kumari, whose rap Running with the King Khan in Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is breaking the internet

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE