Ayushmann Khurrana’s song to be out today

After unveiling the trailer of the Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer, Dream Girl, producer Ekta Kapoor is all set to digitally launch the first song Radhe Radhe, a glimpse of which was seen in the promo. The film’s trailer has the National Award-winning actor modulating a girl’s voice and playing mythological characters, Sita and Draupadi.

Talking about the track, director Raaj Shaandilyaa says, “Our film is based in Mathura, so, how could we not have a Radha-Krishna song? Also, the movie demanded it. Ayushmann plays Sita and Draupadi, hence, as soon as we included Radha, it completed the cycle. The number comes at a very crucial juncture and takes the narrative forward. When we were deciding on it, I had briefed the music director duo — Meet Brothers — to give me a desi folk song that is also a dance number. When I saw Ayushmann as Radha, I was bowled over. When he had to dress up as Radha or Sita, he lost some weight and worked on the nuances to look feminine.”

For the song, the makers created a huge set in Mumbai and gave it Mathura-Gokul vibe where Krishna Leela is celebrated with great fervour. “This, in my opinion, is a really huge massy Radha-Krishna song and has a festive mood that people will connect with. Both Ayushmann and Nushrat have danced very well and we enjoyed a lot while shooting for this,” he adds. The song is sung by Amit Gupta and written by Kumaar.