Ayushmann Khurrana reveals first song he sang for Tahira Kashyap in adorable birthday post

Ayushmann Khurrana is not a fine artist, but he's an ideal life partner too. Time and again he has been vocal about his equation with wifey Tahira Kashyap, and they both acknowledge each other on different platforms. Today on the occasion of Tahira's birthday, Khurrana shared a video of their beautiful moments of togetherness.

With the video, the 'Article 15' actor also shared an intrersting fact about their relationship. He mentioned the first song that he dedicated Tahira. The caption says, "Happy birthday @tahirakashyap! This was the first song I’d sung for you sitting at the staircase of Sukhna lake in the winters of 2001. Kaafi din se gaana nahi gaaya aapke liye. I need to do that soon. Don’t miss me now. Ok. Umm," with a heart emoji.

Here's the post

In early January, Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap's son Virajveer turned 10-years-old on Sunday, the doting parents penned love-filled birthday wishes on social media.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Tahira posted a bunch of pictures of their "nikka musician", including a video of him playing a guitar. In the caption, she wrote, "My nikka musician. So much for you to learn and so much to learn from you! Happy birthday my love." Fans, friends and family members flooded the comments section with love-filled wishes.

Aparshakti Khurrana dropped a string of heart emoticons. "Happy birthday Virajveer...have a great year and may u dance to ur own tunes and have the world dance with u," director Abhishek Kapoor wrote.

Ayushmann also took to his Instagram handle to wish his little "guitar strummer".He shared pictures and videos of his beloved boy, and wrote, "Happy birthday my football lover, goofball, nature lover, Lennon lover, guitar strummer." For the unversed, Ayushmann and Tahira, who tied the knot in November 2008, are also parents to seven-year-old Varushka.



