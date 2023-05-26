Ashish Vidyarthi's ex-wife Rajoshi reacts to his second marriage, narratives of their separation; 'This is not fair...'

Rajoshi Barua reacts to Ashish Vidyarthi's second marriage and 'false narrative' about their separation

Ashish Vidyarthi recently grabbed headlines after his photos of his second marriage at 60 went viral on social media. The actor’s first wife Rajoshi Vidyarthi recently opened up about her personal life and the narratives being made on social media about her separation from Ashish.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, Rajoshi Vidyarthi spoke at length about the narratives being set by the people about her separation from her ex-husband Ashish Vidyarthi. The actress said, “It is something I might have not realised before or maybe it was there but I didn’t feel like expressing it. My child grew up and left for abroad. As an artist, I did what I wanted to and no one restricted me. But, when I explored, I realised my callings, and that is when I knew that our (my and Ashish’s) future wants are different. He has all the right to fulfill his dreams, whatever he aspires to be in the future.”

She further added, “Coming to us, there was no torture, hardship, or anything as people are speculating. We are two different people. For two years we tried to go our separate paths and now he is doing great in his career. I have been looking after a lot of backend things for the last five years. In my personal life, I have different needs now. I cannot fill the goal of Mrs Vidyarthi now.

Rajoshi further added that Ashish was very supportive and said, “I wouldn’t have been able to make this decision without Ashish's support. He handled it beautifully and made it easy for both of us. He was like ‘Let’s do this, let’s do that, and then see.’ I have heard about lawyers often engaging in ugly fights but nothing as such happened between us.”

The actress further added that Ashish never cheated on her and said, “I am going bonkers with the interpretation people are having about us. This is not fair. Ashish never cheated on me. Even if people are thinking that all he wanted was to get married again. This is completely a false narrative.”

Rajoshi Barua is the daughter of veteran Bengali actress Shakuntala Barua who has starred in various Hindi films and TV serials including Suhani Si Ek Ladki and Imlie. Ashish and Rajoshi Barua’s seperation was a mutual decision and they also have a son Arth Vidyarthi who is 23 years old.

