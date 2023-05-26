Ashish Vidyarthi's first wife shares cryptic note on 'hurt' hours after his second wedding: 'The right one will not...'

Rajoshi Barua shared a cryptic note hours after Ashish Vidyarthi's second marriage

Actor Ashish Vidyarthi tied the knot for a second time on Thursday. The 60-year-old got married to Assam’s Rupali Barua in an intimate ceremony in Kolkata. Ashish was earlier married to Rajoshi Barua (also known as Piloo Vidyarthi) and they have a grown-up son as well. On Thursday, hours after Ashish’s wedding was solemnised, his first wife shared a couple o cryptic posts on ‘overthinking’ and ‘the right one’ on her Instagram.

Rajoshi, who has an Instagram handle by the name of Piloo Vidyarthi, shared two posts of inspirational quotes from another account. The first post had the cryptic note: “May the overthinking, and the doubt exit your mind right now. May clarity replace confusion. May peace and calmness fill your life. You've been strong long enough, it's time to start receiving your blessings. You deserve it.”

A few hours later, in Thursday afternoon, Rajoshi shared another post that read: “The right one will not make you question what you mean to them. They will not do what they know hurts you. Remember that.” While she herself did not specify what the posts were about or if they were simply random quotes, the screengrab of her Instagram Stories went viral with many speculating that the content of the posts and the timing – them being shared on the say of Ashish’s second marriage – was too much of a coincidence.

Ashish Vidyarthi had tied the knot with Rupali on Thursday. The pictures went viral wuth many marvelling at the actor finding love again at 60. Speaking to Times of India, Ashish said, “At this stage of my life, getting married to Rupali is an extraordinary feeling. We had a court marriage in the morning, followed by a get-together in the evening.”