Armaan Malik’s grandmother passes away, singer pens heart-breaking note remembering his ‘bestfriend’

Musicians Armaan Malik and Amaal Mallik’s beloved grandmother passed away on Sunday night. The two being close to their grandmother penned emotional notes on their social media handles.

Armaan took to Instagram and shared a throwback video of him hugging his grandmother.He also wrote, " Lost my best friend today… my dadijaan. The light of my life. I still cannot process this loss. A void I know nobody can fill. You were the cutest, the most precious human being ever. I am so grateful that I got so much time with you and got all your love, hugs and kisses. Allah my angel is now with you,"

Amaal taking to his Instagram account wrote, “It was the most difficult task of my life to bury you with my own hands today. I cried hopelessly for a last hug, but you had already gone. You wanted to be buried right next to your husband and I’m glad we could make that happen….”“As I left, it began to rain and I looked up to the skies & smiled knowing that you are right where you wanted to be, united with Dada in another dimension, just like this picture. There was never any one before , nor will there be any one after. Sundays with Dadi was the real deal with Aloo Parathas for breakfast and Pizza Parties for dinner….You lived to love your children & grandchildren, you fought long and hard.”“Respect & Love. You will live within us till the end. The OG Malik has left us” he concluded.

For the unversed, Armaan and Amaal are the nephews of Anu Malik and sons of Daboo Malik.