'Arjun Patiala' song 'Sip Sip': Diljit Dosanjh-Varun Sharma-Kriti Sanon's track is sinful

From its trailer to songs, Arjun Patiala has been in news for being quirky. The makers have now released a new song 'Sip Sip' which, along with elements of fun, will take you on a guilt trip. From alcohol to weed to hints of lust, the song has it all.

In fact the song will surprise you since Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon and Varun Sharma have an invariably different character than ever seen. Keeping the fact that the song promotes drinking (which is injurious to health, and as Amitabh Bachchan right said, bad for the liver) aside, the track has a peppy tune by Akash D which will make you shake a leg (strictly without consumption of alcohol). Akash has also collaborated with Guru Bhullar to give voice to the track.

To add on to sinful desires (warning: only for entertainment purpose), Sunny Leone makes an entry in the song and is of course looked at in a lustful manner (something I personally wish was not promoted any more, with strong women characters who add more value to the screen being presented with each passing day).

Soon after Diljit is surrounded by girls (suggesting the sin there was nothing but lust). There is also mention of weed in the song, post which Diljit Dosanjh and Varun Sharma behave in a strange manner. The song has elements of comedy, action and drama.

Take a look at the song here:

Directed by Rohit Jugraj and written by Ritesh Shah and Sandeep Leyzell, Arjun Patiala, also starring Ronit Roy, Seema Pahwa and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, will release in theatres on July 26. The movie would face a clash with Judgementall Hai Kya.