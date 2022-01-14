'Apna naam mitti me mila raha hai': Govinda gets massively trolled for his latest music video

The comedian-actor Govinda, who was the leading man in several successful comedies such as 'Aankhen', 'Raja Babu', 'Coolie No. 1', 'Hero No. 1' and 'Dulhe Raja' in the 1990s, is still grabbing headlines. But unfortunately for the wrong reasons.

Govinda launched his own YouTube music channel called 'Govinda Royalles' last year and on 11 January, the 'Partner' actor released his third music video titled 'Hello' after earlier two music videos 'Tip Tip Paani Barsa' and 'Chasma Chadha Ke'. Directed and sung by the actor himself, the song has been panned by the audience and Govinda himself has been brutally trolled for the same.

When the actor uploaded a promo of the music video on his Instagram handle, his comments section was flooded with hilarious remarks. A netizen wrote, "Apna naam mitti me mila rha hai ye govinda...used to be a huge fan of him and his acting skills but now he is just frustrating his fans by releasing such pathetic content...maybe he should see a psychiatrist", the other reminded him of how Amitabh Bachchan renewed his career with 'Kaun Banega Crorepati' as he commented, "You need to reinvent yourself...ppl still love you andwould like to see you in more relevant roles, remember Lal badshah by Amitabh and then his transformation as a host."





Another comment under his post read as, "Yarrr izzat ke saath retire hone mai kya problem hai? Things this guy is doing now days would make his fans ashamed to admit they’re his fans!!! It’s all about accepting the fact that you have contributed enough to the cinema and your time is up!!!!!", and another netizen urged him to come out of his era as he wrote, "Please come out of the 90s. We are in 2022 not 90s”.

As Govinda is busy dancing to terrible music videos, his son Yashvardhan Ahuja is soon going to make his Bollywood debut. The star kid has already assisted producer-director Sajid Nadiadwala on the latter's home productions like 'Dishoom' and 'Tadap'.