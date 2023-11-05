Anushka Sharma shares Virat Kohli's rare bowling record on his birthday: 'He is exceptional in every role in his life'

Anushka Sharma penned an adorable birthday wish for Virat Kohli and called him 'exceptional'.

On the occasion of Virat Kohli's birthday, Anushka Sharma took to Instagram and penned an adorable note for him. The actress said that she would love him in every shape and form, and praised him for being for being the only cricketer to take a wicket on 0th ball of T20I career.

She wrote, "He is literally EXCEPTIONAL in every role in his life! But somehow continues to add more feathers to his glorious hat I love YOUUU through this life and beyond and endlessly so, in every shape, form, through it all, whatever it may be so @virat.kohli."