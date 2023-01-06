Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeBollywood

Anushka Sharma offers prayers with husband Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika at Baba Neem Karoli's ashram in Vrindavan

The star couple decided to take a spiritual route before resuming their busy lives.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Jan 06, 2023, 07:11 AM IST

Anushka Sharma offers prayers with husband Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika at Baba Neem Karoli's ashram in Vrindavan
Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma and Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have decided to take a pause in their busy lives and spend some moments on a spiritual note. The actress and her star-cricketer husband were spotted offering prayers in the holy town of Vrindavan with their little munchkin Vamika. 

The photos and videos of the trio have already gone viral, as it shows the belief of the star couple in the almighty. The couple went to visit Baba Neem Karoli's ashram. In a video, shared by a fan club, we can see, Virat and Anushka listening to katha with their folded hands. Little Vamika receives love and blessings from the priest. Anushka does a dandaut, a gesture to display submersion towards the lord. Another thing that should be appreciated is that all the fan clubs who uploaded photos and videos of their visit have hidden Vamika's face with emojis. The duo have requested to respect their privacy, and the fans acknowledged it. 

Here are the video and photos

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by @virushka_always1801

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by muskan_sharma (@muskan_loves_virat.kohli)

Last week, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were vacationing in Dubai for the New Year 2023. On New Year's eve, the Pari actress took to her Instagram and shared the last photo dump of 2022 as she uploaded four sets of pictures in a black outfit clicked by her husband and ace Indian cricketer.

"Last dump for the year! Photos by - Hubster @virat.kohli", she captioned her post along with a red heart emoji. Sagarika Ghatge, the wife of former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, took to the comments section and wrote, "Stunning" and added eyes filled with hearts emoji.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will make her on-screen comeback with Chakda Xpress. The upcoming sports drama is based on the former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Chakda Xpress is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, which Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma began in 2013.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Top 5 surprising picks in IPL 2023 auction: From Virender Sehwag's nephew Mayank Dagar to Bangladesh skipper
Tina Dabi's sister IAS Riya Dabi's photos in yellow dress go viral, fans call her cute
Hot photos that prove Disha Patani looks irresistibly sexy in bodycon
Hina Khan spreads sparkle in lace lehenga, see pics
Anushka Sharma wraps up Jhulan Goswami's biopic Chakda Xpress, cricketer gives final clap to end film's shoot
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Wordle 566 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for January 6
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.