Anushka Sharma offers prayers with husband Virat Kohli, daughter Vamika at Baba Neem Karoli's ashram in Vrindavan

Virat Kohli with Anushka Sharma and Vamika

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have decided to take a pause in their busy lives and spend some moments on a spiritual note. The actress and her star-cricketer husband were spotted offering prayers in the holy town of Vrindavan with their little munchkin Vamika.

The photos and videos of the trio have already gone viral, as it shows the belief of the star couple in the almighty. The couple went to visit Baba Neem Karoli's ashram. In a video, shared by a fan club, we can see, Virat and Anushka listening to katha with their folded hands. Little Vamika receives love and blessings from the priest. Anushka does a dandaut, a gesture to display submersion towards the lord. Another thing that should be appreciated is that all the fan clubs who uploaded photos and videos of their visit have hidden Vamika's face with emojis. The duo have requested to respect their privacy, and the fans acknowledged it.

Here are the video and photos

Last week, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli were vacationing in Dubai for the New Year 2023. On New Year's eve, the Pari actress took to her Instagram and shared the last photo dump of 2022 as she uploaded four sets of pictures in a black outfit clicked by her husband and ace Indian cricketer.

"Last dump for the year! Photos by - Hubster @virat.kohli", she captioned her post along with a red heart emoji. Sagarika Ghatge, the wife of former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, took to the comments section and wrote, "Stunning" and added eyes filled with hearts emoji.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will make her on-screen comeback with Chakda Xpress. The upcoming sports drama is based on the former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Chakda Xpress is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, which Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma began in 2013.