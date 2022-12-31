Anushka Sharma shares 'last dump for the year', credits 'hubster' Virat Kohli for photos

Anushka Sharma/Instagram

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are vacationing in Dubai for the New Year 2023. On New Year's eve, the Pari actress took to her Instagram and shared the last photo dump of 2022 as she uploaded four sets of pictures in a black outfit clicked by her husband and ace Indian cricketer.

"Last dump for the year! Photos by - Hubster @virat.kohli", she captioned her post along with a red heart emoji. Sagarika Ghatge, the wife of former Indian cricketer Zaheer Khan, took to the comments section and wrote, "Stunning" and added eyes filled with hearts emoji.

Anushka's photos went viral as soon as she uploaded them on the photo-sharing app owned by Facebook. Her fans and followers heaped praises on the actress in the comments section. Multiple Instagram users called her 'hottie' and 'gorgeous' and dropped red hearts emojis.

Earlier in the day, the Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi actress also shared a photo with Virat with Burj Khalifa in the background. "This city, us, last night", she had captioned that photo which broke the internet. "Royalty overloaded" and "I love you both (red heart emoji) couple goals", were some of the comments under her picture.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma will make her on-screen comeback with Chakda Xpress. The upcoming sports drama is based on the former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Chakda Xpress is produced by Clean Slate Filmz, which Anushka and her brother Karnesh Ssharma began in 2013.



She stepped down from the production house to focus on her acting in March this year. The sports biopic, which took 65 days and was filmed across seven schedules in six cities, will be a direct-to-digital OTT release on the streaming platform Netflix in 2023. The release date hasn't been announced yet.