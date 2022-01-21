Anushka Sharma continues her 'sweaty selfie' series, drops latest pic after workout session

Anushka Sharma

Anushka Sharma is one of the fittest actors in the Hindi film industry. Even after giving birth to baby daughter Vamika in January 2021, the 'Sultan' actress has continued her fitness regime and maintained her well-toned physique.

Anushka keeps sharing pictures and videos post her workout sessions on her Instagram handle, providing major fitness goals to everyone. The actress, who has 56.4 million followers on the Facebook-owned platform, calls these photos 'Sweaty Selfie'. Anushka continued her 'sweaty selfie' series on Thursday and uploaded the latest picture on her Stories.





Anushka is seen wearing a sleeveless top and maroon-coloured hot pants in the photo, with a beautiful South African view in the background. The actress, along with her daughter Vamika, is currently accompanying his husband-cricketer Virat Kohli on India's cricket tour to the Rainbow Nation.

On Monday (18 January), Anushka had uploaded a 'sweaty selfie' on her Instagram Stories after her gym session and her post-workout glow was unmissable in the picture. The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress was seen wearing a casual white t-shirt in the picture.





Meanwhile, on the work front, Anushka recently announced her comeback to the Hindi film industry as she was last seen in the 2018 film 'Zero' opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She will be seen portraying Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami in the sports biopic 'Chakda Express'. Along with sharing the teaser of the film on her Instagram handle, the actress had written, "It is a really special film because it is essentially a story of tremendous sacrifice. Chakda Xpress is inspired by the life and times of former Indian captain Jhulan Goswami and it will be an eye-opener into the world of women’s cricket." The Netflix film is helmed by Prosit Roy, who earlier directed Anushka Sharma in the supernatural horror film 'Pari'.