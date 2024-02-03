Twitter
Headlines

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

Meet IAS officer Tapasya Parihar, daughter of a farmer, cracked UPSC exam without coaching with AIR...

This blockbuster was rejected by Dharmendra, Dev Anand, Raaj Kumar; became breakthrough film for...

Pakistan: Ex PM Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi get 7-year jail for unlawful marriage

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

Meet IAS officer Tapasya Parihar, daughter of a farmer, cracked UPSC exam without coaching with AIR...

10 healthy foods high in Vitamin K 

6 dry fruits you should avoid eating in the morning

Famous WAGs of Indian cricketers and their professions

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Bigg Boss 17 | Mannara: I Was Taken For Granted For By Munawar Faruqui, But...

Bigg Boss 17 | Abhishek Kumar Says Isha, Samarth Chapter Is 'Done And Dusted'

Bigg Boss 17 | Arun Mashettey Compares Munawar Faruqui To Dog: 'Kutte Ki Dum...'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

Who is Rushabh Shah? Deol family's NRI son-in-law, who got married to Dharmendra's granddaughter Nikita Chaudhary

Shefali Jariwala slams Poonam Pandey death hoax, reveals her father's cancer battle: 'I felt so scared...'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

After Vamika, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child.

article-main

Riya Sharma

Updated: Feb 03, 2024, 06:49 PM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Recently, there have been several rumours that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child and fans have also spotted hiding her baby bump. The couple hasn’t opened up about the same yet. However, now, one of the cricketer's close friends has confirmed the same. 

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers who is also Virat Kohli’s teammate in Royal Challengers Bengal, revealed the reason behind Virat Kohli’s absence from the first two Tests of the ongoing 5-match series between India and England and said that he has been spending time with his family, adding that Kohli and Anushka Sharma were expecting the birth of their second child.

AB de Villiers in his YouTube show, “All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well.” 

He further referred to his text message exchange with Virat Kohli and said, “Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you (fans) a little bit of love, So I wrote to him 'Been wanting to check in with you (sic) for a while now biscuits. How are you?'. He said 'Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well.'”

Well, not only this, but AB de Villiers also confirmed that he is spending more time with family as Anushka Sharma is expecting her second child and said, "Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision." 

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017 and the star couple celebrated the third birthday of Vamika, their daughter, in January this year. The actress, however, is yet to announce her second pregnancy. 

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the movie Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film also stars Anshul Chauhan, Manoj Anand and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, however, the release date of the film is yet to be announced.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: This cute interaction between cow and toddler is melting hearts on internet, watch

Pakistan: Ex PM Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi get 7-year jail for unlawful marriage

285-year-old lemon discovered in deceased man's cabinet sold for over ₹1.48 lakh, details here

UPI in France: Indian tourists can now buy tickets for Paris’ iconic Eiffel Tower in rupees

Viral video: Man in crocodile costume touches reptile's leg, internet is shocked

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE