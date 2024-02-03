Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli expecting their second child, cricketer's close friend confirms

After Vamika, Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child.

Recently, there have been several rumours that Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli are expecting their second child and fans have also spotted hiding her baby bump. The couple hasn’t opened up about the same yet. However, now, one of the cricketer's close friends has confirmed the same.

Former South Africa captain AB de Villiers who is also Virat Kohli’s teammate in Royal Challengers Bengal, revealed the reason behind Virat Kohli’s absence from the first two Tests of the ongoing 5-match series between India and England and said that he has been spending time with his family, adding that Kohli and Anushka Sharma were expecting the birth of their second child.

AB de Villiers in his YouTube show, “All I know is he is fine. He is spending a bit of time with his family, that is the reason he is missing the first two Test matches. I am not going to confirm anything else. I cannot wait to see him back. He is fine, he is doing well.”

He further referred to his text message exchange with Virat Kohli and said, “Let me just see what he said. I just want to at least give you (fans) a little bit of love, So I wrote to him 'Been wanting to check in with you (sic) for a while now biscuits. How are you?'. He said 'Just need to be with my family right now. I am doing well.'”

Well, not only this, but AB de Villiers also confirmed that he is spending more time with family as Anushka Sharma is expecting her second child and said, "Yes, his second child is on the way. Yes, it's family time and things are important to him. If you are not true and genuine to yourself, you lose track of what you are here for. I think most people's priority is family. You can't judge Virat for that. Yes, we miss him. But he has made absolutely the right decision."

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in 2017 and the star couple celebrated the third birthday of Vamika, their daughter, in January this year. The actress, however, is yet to announce her second pregnancy.

Meanwhile, Anushka Sharma will be next seen in the movie Chakda Xpress which is based on the life of former Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. Directed by Prosit Roy, the film also stars Anshul Chauhan, Manoj Anand and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, however, the release date of the film is yet to be announced.