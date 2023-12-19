Headlines

Delhi NCR news: Cop slaps security guard for asking to park car outside Noida society

Animal Park: Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster officially announced, fans say 'can't wait'

SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rinku Singh makes ODI debut after brilliant run in T20Is

INDIA bloc meet: Mamata Banerjee, Arvind Kejriwal propose Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge's name as PM face

IPL Auction 2024: Meet Sameer Rizvi, new secret weapon for MS Dhoni-led CSK, costlier than Rachin, Shardul

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Delhi NCR news: Cop slaps security guard for asking to park car outside Noida society

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

SA vs IND, 2nd ODI: Rinku Singh makes ODI debut after brilliant run in T20Is

8 home remedies for diabetes management

8 reasons to include rice in your diet

Benefits of consuming ajwain water

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Bigg Boss 17: Who Is Ayesha Khan? All About Munawar Faruqui's Ex-Girlfriend In The Reality Show

Bigg Boss 17: Munawar Faruqui beats Mannara Chopra to become the first captain

Parliament Security Breach: Who Is BJP MP Pratap Simha Who Gave Lok Sabha Passes To Intruders?

Animal Park: Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster officially announced, fans say 'can't wait'

Salaar is Prabhas' last ticket to retaining superstardom: Trade experts on why this is a 'do-or-die film' for Rebel Star

Crakk teaser: Vidyut Jammwal goes against Arjun Rampal in high voltage actioner, fans say 'fod daala'

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Animal Park: Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster officially announced, fans say 'can't wait'

Animal Park will see two violent avatars of Ranbir Kapoor in Rannvijay Singh and Aziz Haque as the actor will be seen in the double roles in the sequel, as hinted in the climax of Sandepp Reddy Vanga's film.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 19, 2023, 07:26 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has been a juggernaut at the box office as it has grossed over Rs 800 crore worldwide and Rs 500 crore net in India (across all the languages). After the blockbuster success of the hyperviolent crime saga, the makers have now officially announced the sequel Animal Park, which was hinted in the film's climax.

On Tuesday, December 19, the official account of T-series shared the two photos of prdoducer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and wrote, "It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders - Prabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga—the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal." 

Prabhas' Spirit and Allu Arjun's film have already been announced by T-Series. Fans reacted to the Animal Park's announcement with excitement. While one netizen said "Can't wait", another added, "Imagine if Spirit and Allu Arjun saga becom a cinematic universe of 'Animal Park."

Animal ended with the introduction of the professional butcher Aziz Haque, played by Ranbir Kapoor himself in a double role. Ranbir's Rannvijay Singh hakilled Aziz's brothers Abrar Haque and Asrar Haque (essayed by Bobby Deol and Babloo Prithiveeraj respectively) to protect his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor) and now, Aziz wants to inflict his revenge on Ranvijay and his family. The sequel will now see Ranbir's two violent avatars as Rannvijay and Aziz.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

Animal has divided the audiences completely. While one half is criticing the film for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogny, and for showcasing excessive violence, the other half is calling it raw and real, asking the detractors to watch it as a movie instead of expecting a moral lesson in return.

READ | Abhijeet Sawant says people are misinterpreting Ranbir Kapoor's Animal: 'Almost similar to Hitler...'

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Chennai weather: Heavy rain wreaks havoc in Tamil Nadu; IAF, Indian Army join rescue team

Parliament security breach: Who is Mahesh Kumawat, the 6th accused? Why was he arrested?

Meet one of India's richest woman CEOs, now competing with Mukesh Ambani, Ratan Tata with company worth...

China Earthquake: Death toll rises to 111, President Xi Jinping calls for 'all-out' operation

'Govt should announce big punishment': Kamal Haasan reacts after visiting Chennai oil spill site

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Kapoors and Pataudis reunite at Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan's Diwali bash; check inside pictures

Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh celebrate 10 years of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Ram-Leela; share BTS pics, heartfelt note

Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora party with David Beckham at dinner hosted by Sonam Kapoor, Anand Ahuja; see inside pics

Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar discuss role of cinema in representing India's historical heritage at IFFI 2023

Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Gauri Khan, Sunny Deol, Orry attend Farrey premiere

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE