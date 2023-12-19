Animal Park: Sequel of Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's blockbuster officially announced, fans say 'can't wait'

Animal Park will see two violent avatars of Ranbir Kapoor in Rannvijay Singh and Aziz Haque as the actor will be seen in the double roles in the sequel, as hinted in the climax of Sandepp Reddy Vanga's film.

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal has been a juggernaut at the box office as it has grossed over Rs 800 crore worldwide and Rs 500 crore net in India (across all the languages). After the blockbuster success of the hyperviolent crime saga, the makers have now officially announced the sequel Animal Park, which was hinted in the film's climax.

On Tuesday, December 19, the official account of T-series shared the two photos of prdoducer Bhushan Kumar and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga and wrote, "It's a partnership built on trust, fueled by creative freedom, and fortified by an unbreakable bond. Producer Bhushan Kumar and Director #SandeepReddyVanga unveil the next cinematic wonders - Prabhas' Spirit, Animal Park, and an Allu Arjun saga—the chapters that follow the monumental success of Kabir Singh and #Animal."

Prabhas' Spirit and Allu Arjun's film have already been announced by T-Series. Fans reacted to the Animal Park's announcement with excitement. While one netizen said "Can't wait", another added, "Imagine if Spirit and Allu Arjun saga becom a cinematic universe of 'Animal Park."

Animal ended with the introduction of the professional butcher Aziz Haque, played by Ranbir Kapoor himself in a double role. Ranbir's Rannvijay Singh hakilled Aziz's brothers Abrar Haque and Asrar Haque (essayed by Bobby Deol and Babloo Prithiveeraj respectively) to protect his father Balbir Singh (Anil Kapoor) and now, Aziz wants to inflict his revenge on Ranvijay and his family. The sequel will now see Ranbir's two violent avatars as Rannvijay and Aziz.

Animal has divided the audiences completely. While one half is criticing the film for glorifying toxic masculinity and misogny, and for showcasing excessive violence, the other half is calling it raw and real, asking the detractors to watch it as a movie instead of expecting a moral lesson in return.



