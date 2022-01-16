Ananya Panday looks mesmerising in chic printed beachwear, see pics

Actor Ananya Panday has been winning the beach fashion game on the internet with her back-to-back swoon-worthy beachwear looks. Her latest post in a chic printed beachwear teamed with quirky accessories has also created a buzz online.

The 'Gehraiyaan' star chose striking accessories to glam up her beach-ready ensemble. She donned upon a layered necklace along with quirky earrings. She can be seen wearing a printed beachwear. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote, “Ocean eyes.”

Her fans are drooling over her new pics. One of her fans wrote, “Myy whole heart!,” while another mentioned, “Lovely.”

Take a look:

Recently, Ananya gave her fans a glimpse of a beautiful art piece that Gauri Khan gifted her. She posted two pictures of the work on her Instagram stories. Sharing the photos, she thanked Gauri.

She is a very close friend of Shah Ruk Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan. They often share pictures with each other. They have grown up together and are friends since childhood.

Earlier, Ananya had earlier said that Suhana is the ‘makeup guru’ of their group. While speaking to Vogue, “She does the perfect winged liner! I am probably the worst at it out of everyone.”

On the work front, Ananya Panday, who made her debut in Bollywood with ‘Student of the Year 2’, is all set for the release of her next film 'Gehraiyaan'.

Apart from this romantic drama, Ananya will also be seen in the sports drama 'Liger' opposite Vijay Deverakonda in 2022. She also has 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan' in the pipeline in which she shares screen space with Siddhant again along with 'The White Tiger' actor Gourav Adarsh. 'Gehraiyaan' will stream on Amazon Prime Video from 11th February.