Ananya Panday dances to Pushpa song Saami Saami, Sara Ali Khan shares video

On Saturday evening, Ananya Panday and Sara Ali Khan performed on the IIFA stage. But the fun didn't stop there. After closing the award show, the two spent some time together. Sara shared selfies with her buddies on her Instagram stories. She uploaded a Boomerang video of Ananya dancing the hook-step to Sara's "Chaka Chak song from Atrangi Re.

Sara later uploaded a video of Ananya attempting the Saami Saami hook step. Fans adored Ananya after the video went viral on social media platforms. Rashmika Mandanna and Allu Arjun were featured in the original Saami Saami song. The Pushpa song was one of the year's biggest hits.

Vicky Kaushal won Best Actor for Sardar Udham at the IIFA 2022 award ceremony. Kriti Sanon won the award for Best Actress for her role in Mimi. Sharing photos, Kriti wrote, “Dreams do come true! All you need to do is keep working hard towards it and never lose faith! It has taken me 8yrs to get my first #BestActress award. . But I’m so happy that I received my first for #Mimi – a film I’ll treasure forever, a character that will always be special in my filmography! Thank you @iifa for this validation and for an amazing evening! Will always be grateful to #Dinoo @laxman.utekar sir for making me your Mimi for life and the whole cast and crew of Mimi for making this journey so memorable!”



Vicky, on the other hand, was photographed hugging his trophy in a late Saturday photo. “Behind all that jazz it’s that boy who once thought everything he wished to achieve was all too far. Waited for you since forever… not leaving you tonight,” he captioned the post.