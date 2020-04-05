Amitabh Bachchan vows to provide monthly ration to 1 lakh daily wage workers

Bollywood has put up a united front to fight against the novel coronavirus and has made considerable contributions especially towards the daily wage workers. Megastar Amitabh Bachchan has now joined the list of celebs and has pledged monthly ration to support 1,00,000 households of daily wage workers belonging to the All India Film Employees Confederation.

Reports state that the initiative will be supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers. A statement released by Sony Pictures Networks on Sunday read, "Given the unprecedented nature of the situation we are in, an initiative was undertaken by Mr. Bachchan, 'WE ARE ONE' has been supported by Sony Pictures Networks India and Kalyan Jewellers, through which the monthly ration of 1,00,000 households across the country will be funded."

The statement further added, "Through a commercial tie-up with a leading chain of hypermarkets and grocery stores in India, digitally barcoded coupons have been distributed to a verified list of workers from the All India Film Employees Confederation. Furthermore, monetary help has also been extended to those in need."

However, it did not specify when these daily wage workers would receive monthly ration from the donors. NP Singh, managing director, and CEO, Sony Pictures Networks India, said as part of its CSR outreach, SPN took the initiative of working alongside Amitabh to support the households of daily wage earners of the Indian film and television industry.

Apart from this, Amitabh will also feature in a short film Family, which has been virtually directed by Prasoon Pandey titled Family which talks about the importance of staying at home, maintaining hygiene and social distancing. The film will also star Rajinikanth, Ranbir Kapoor, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Alia Bhatt, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sonali Kulkarni, Shiv Raj Kumar, Prosenjit Chatterjee, and Diljit Dosanjh. The short film will telecast across Sony Network on April 6.