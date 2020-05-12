Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Nanda launches her business Aara Health focused on wellbeing of women

Bollywood legend Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda who recently completed her graduation has now launched a platform for women named Aara Health to discuss all the health issues that they face. On the occasion, her family members including mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, uncle Abhishek and rumoured boyfriend actor Meezaan Jaaferi all congratulated her.

The page on its official Instagram account also explained its mission statement saying that they were "a virtual healthcare platform for women that aims to empower, educate and diagnose in a confidential, safe and reliable manner". Proud of his niece’s achievement, Abhishek wrote, "Well done Navya. Proud of you", while her mother Shweta said, "Congratulations Navya."

Navya’s rumoured boyfriend actor Meezaan, son of popular actor and dance show host Jaaved Jaaferi, said, "Go follow @aarahealth Congratulations Navya Nanda." Sunil Shetty’s actor daughter Athiya also congratulated Navya on her achievement.

Recently, on his social media account, Amitabh had shared pictures of his granddaughter in a DIY robe and graduation cap, posing for the camera after she passed out of college. However, she could not attend her graduation ceremony in New York, owing to the coronavirus crisis and the lockdown that followed it.

Sharing the pictures, Amitabh had written, "Granddaughter NAVYA .. Graduation Day .. graduated from College in New York .. Corona cancelled travel & ceremony ..But she wanted to wear gown & cap, staff stitched impromptu gown & cap took pictures at home to celebrate occasion .. such a positive happy attitude." Pictures of her private ceremony were shared by Abhishek and Shweta as well.