Amitabh Bachchan birthday: Goodbye makers reduce ticket prices to Rs 80 as Big B turns 80

A great move by the Goodbye makers to celebrate the thespian's birthday, the reduced prices are likely to increase footfalls at the theatres.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA web team |Updated: Oct 11, 2022, 07:29 AM IST

Goodbye poster/File photo

Amitabh Bachchan bithday: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan turns 80 today, October 11. On the special occasion of Big B's birthday, the makers of his last outing Goodbye announced that the price of the tickets for the film have been slashed to Rs 80.

A post from Balaji Motion Pictures on Instagram read, "Big B turns 80 tomorrow and this calls for a grand celebration Celebrate his 80th birthday, his legacy, and his fandom by watching his latest film #Goodbye with your family in cinemas near you at the price of only Rs 80/- on 11th October 2022, Book your tickets now: link in bio!"

A great move by the makers to celebrate the thespian's birthday, the reduced prices are likely to increase footfalls at the theatres and contribute to Goodbye's box office collection. Goodbye collected Rs 5.16 crore at the box office in its opening weekend.

Released on October 7, Goodbye revolves around the dysfunctional Bhalla family.

The film, directed by Vikas Bahl also stars Neena Gupta with Rashmika Mandanna (in her Hindi film debut), Sunil Grover, Pavail Gulati, Ashish Vidyarthi, Elli AvrRam, Sahil Mehta, Shivin Narang, Shayank Shukla, newcomer Abhishekh Khan and Arun Bali play supporting roles.

Goodbye is a story that touches every emotional chord in your heart and makes you realise the importance of your loved ones along with the downturns of life.

The film is produced by Ektaa R Kapoor`s Balaji Motion Pictures in association with Good Co.

(With input from IANS)

