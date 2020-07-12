Trending#

'Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Ayurveda jaldi theek ho jaayenge': Juhi Chawla's tweet leaves netizens baffled

Juhi Chawla just prayed for Ayurveda's speedy recovery alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, and Twitterati had a field day


Written By

Edited By

Shaheen Irani

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Jul 12, 2020, 05:47 PM IST

Actor Juhi Chawla took to Twitter praying for the speedy recovery of actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. The father-son duo were tested coronavirus positive on Saturday night. They confirmed the same through a tweet. While praying for their speedy recovery, Juhi also mentioned Ayurveda, leaving netizens baffled.

Sharing folded hands, angel and leaves emoji while writing, "Amitji ... Abhishek ... Ayurveda .... jaldi theek ho jaayenge .. dekhiyega ..." While a few netizens felt that she wanted to talk about Aaradhya or Aishwarya, the others were convinced she wanted to talk about Ayurveda.

Here are some of the trolls:

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are still recovering in Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. The test reports that came in earlier today cleared that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agasthya Nanda have tested negative for coronavirus. They all will be in isolation.