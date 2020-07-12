'Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Ayurveda jaldi theek ho jaayenge': Juhi Chawla's tweet leaves netizens baffled

Actor Juhi Chawla took to Twitter praying for the speedy recovery of actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. The father-son duo were tested coronavirus positive on Saturday night. They confirmed the same through a tweet. While praying for their speedy recovery, Juhi also mentioned Ayurveda, leaving netizens baffled.

Sharing folded hands, angel and leaves emoji while writing, "Amitji ... Abhishek ... Ayurveda .... jaldi theek ho jaayenge .. dekhiyega ..." While a few netizens felt that she wanted to talk about Aaradhya or Aishwarya, the others were convinced she wanted to talk about Ayurveda.

Here are some of the trolls:

Ramdev also — Rabinarayan Kar (@RabinarayanKar6) July 12, 2020

yes to Ayurveda!! May the Glory of Ayurveda came back again...!!! — AB-229 (@AB22911) July 12, 2020

True tht..here in chennai siddha medicine is really effective — Ayesha Sidiqa (@AyeshaSidiqa4) July 12, 2020

pass me the joint, kiran — (@spacemonkkey) July 12, 2020

Ayurveda — Biraj (@BirajKeshari) July 12, 2020

Ayurveda.. — Arunesh Pandey (@aruneshpandey13) July 12, 2020

Sis, is that the weed emoji at the end of your tweet? https://t.co/EmcRtD2btw — K. (@madeforbrettLEE) July 12, 2020

Ayurveda is just a kid why god is so cruel https://t.co/I3xzGR6j3E — ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Žï¸Ž (@firkey_) July 12, 2020

Now Ayurveda is also corona positive Homeopathy bless ayurveda https://t.co/ykPz1GEY7V — ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž (@TailEnder08) July 12, 2020

She is right. Ayurveda needs to be cured. https://t.co/ue5WQxNbI1 — Internet Explorerr (@bhootkaaal) July 12, 2020

the entire bollywood is on crack & you can't convince me otherwise https://t.co/1sNwpptorZ — Tarushi jhamb (@fallenculture_) July 12, 2020

Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are still recovering in Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. The test reports that came in earlier today cleared that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested COVID-19 positive.

Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agasthya Nanda have tested negative for coronavirus. They all will be in isolation.