'Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek, Ayurveda jaldi theek ho jaayenge': Juhi Chawla's tweet leaves netizens baffled
Juhi Chawla just prayed for Ayurveda's speedy recovery alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan, and Twitterati had a field day
Juhi Chawla's 'Ayurveda' tweet leaves netizens baffled
Written By
Edited By
Shaheen Irani
Source
DNA webdesk
Actor Juhi Chawla took to Twitter praying for the speedy recovery of actors Amitabh and Abhishek Bachchan. The father-son duo were tested coronavirus positive on Saturday night. They confirmed the same through a tweet. While praying for their speedy recovery, Juhi also mentioned Ayurveda, leaving netizens baffled.
Sharing folded hands, angel and leaves emoji while writing, "Amitji ... Abhishek ... Ayurveda .... jaldi theek ho jaayenge .. dekhiyega ..." While a few netizens felt that she wanted to talk about Aaradhya or Aishwarya, the others were convinced she wanted to talk about Ayurveda.
Here are some of the trolls:
Ramdev also— Rabinarayan Kar (@RabinarayanKar6) July 12, 2020
yes to Ayurveda!! May the Glory of Ayurveda came back again...!!!— AB-229 (@AB22911) July 12, 2020
True tht..here in chennai siddha medicine is really effective— Ayesha Sidiqa (@AyeshaSidiqa4) July 12, 2020
pass me the joint, kiran— (@spacemonkkey) July 12, 2020
Aaradhya Rn: pic.twitter.com/A64JJmUViZ— Naam hai siddhu (@SexiNiKnowit123) July 12, 2020
Ayurveda— Biraj (@BirajKeshari) July 12, 2020
Ayurveda..— Arunesh Pandey (@aruneshpandey13) July 12, 2020
Sis, is that the weed emoji at the end of your tweet? https://t.co/EmcRtD2btw— K. (@madeforbrettLEE) July 12, 2020
Ayurveda is just a kid why god is so cruel https://t.co/I3xzGR6j3E— ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Žï¸Ž (@firkey_) July 12, 2020
Now Ayurveda is also corona positive Homeopathy bless ayurveda https://t.co/ykPz1GEY7V— ï¸Ž ï¸Ž ï¸Ž (@TailEnder08) July 12, 2020
She is right. Ayurveda needs to be cured. https://t.co/ue5WQxNbI1— Internet Explorerr (@bhootkaaal) July 12, 2020
the entire bollywood is on crack & you can't convince me otherwise https://t.co/1sNwpptorZ— Tarushi jhamb (@fallenculture_) July 12, 2020
Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan are still recovering in Nanavati hospital in Mumbai. The test reports that came in earlier today cleared that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan have also tested COVID-19 positive.
Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda and Agasthya Nanda have tested negative for coronavirus. They all will be in isolation.