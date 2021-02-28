Amitabh Bachchan, 78, to undergo surgery due to a medical condition

Bollywood's megastar Amitabh Bachchan has said that he will undergo a surgery due to a medical condition.

The 78-year-old actor took to his blog to inform millions of his fans that he will be undergoing surgery. Big B said on Saturday (Febraury 27) that he will not be able to write due to the surgery.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had said that he would start soon shooting for Vikas Bahl's upcoming film.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming film Jhund, directed by Nagraj Popatrao Manjule, is scheduled to hit the theatre on on June 18. His other film titled Chehre will release in theatres on April 30.