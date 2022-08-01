Search icon
Amid separation rumours, Tiger Shroff heaps praise on Disha Patani's performance in Ek Villain Returns

Amid their breakup reports, Tiger Shroff appreciating Disha Patani's act in Mohit Suri's Ek Villain Returns comes as a surprise.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Aug 01, 2022, 10:19 AM IST

Tiger Shroff-Disha Patani/File photo

Disha Patani and Tiger Shroff never confirmed their relationship for the past six years and recently, there have been reports that the two actors have decided to part ways. The Student of the Year 2 actor reportedly declined to marry the Malang actress causing the rumoured lovebirds to split apart.

Amid their breakup reports, Tiger reviewed Disha's latest film Ek Villain Returns that hit theaters on July 29. Taking to his Instagram Stories, he uploaded the film's poster and wrote, "What a gripping movie and fantastic performances by the whole cast congrats guys!" and added red heart and fire emojis.

Along with the same, he tagged the leads of the film - Disha, John Abraham, Arjun Kapoor, and Tara Sutaria and the film's director Mohit Suri, who also helmed the prequel Ek Villain in 2014 starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the leads with Riteish Deshmukh playing the villain in their lives.

Tiger's father Jackie Shroff had also reacted to the rumours of their split as he told Bombay Times, "Not that I keep track of my son's love life (laughs). That's the last thing I want to do, like infringe on his privacy. But I feel that they (Tiger and Disha) are thick buddies. They spend time with each other besides work."

READ | Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria celebrate film's success among fans with housefull board

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tiger was last seen in Heropanti 2, the sequel of his debut film. The War actor also has the action thriller film Ganapath opposite Kriti Sanon scheduled to release this year on December 23, clashing with Ranveer Singh-Pooja Hegde's Cirkus and Katrina Kaif-Vijay Sethupathi's Merry Christmas.

On the other hand, Disha, who is currently basking in the success of Ek Villain Returns, has Dharma Productions' action-franchise Yodha headlined by Sidharth Malhotra and Nag Ashwin's big-budget science-fiction film Project K with Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Prabhas in her pipeline.

