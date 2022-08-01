Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos

Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria celebrate film's success among fans with housefull board

Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria visited the Gaiety theatre in Mumbai on Sunday, July 31, to celebrate the success of Ek Villain returns.

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Aug 01, 2022, 08:38 AM IST

Except for John Abraham, the three stars of Ek Villain Returns namely Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani visited the iconic single-screen Gaiety theatre in Mumbai on Sunday, July 31. The actors, all dressed in black, flaunted the Housefull board and greeted their fans. (All images: Viral Bhayani)

1. Ek Villain Returns box office collection

Ek Villain Returns box office collection
1/6

Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns has collected Rs 7.05 crore and Rs 7.47 crore in its first two days at the box office, taking total collections to Rs 14.52 crore.

2. Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani thank the audience

Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani thank the audience
2/6

The three actors - Arjun, Tara, and Disha thanked the audience for the film's success as they greeted and met fans while flaunting the housefull board at the Gaiety theatre.

3. Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to Ek Villain

Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to Ek Villain
3/6

The recently released film is the sequel to the 2014 thriller Ek Villain directed by Mohit Suri himself and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the leading roles with Riteish Deshmukh playing the 'villain' in their lives.

4. Ek Villain Returns is Mohit Suri's 13th film

Ek Villain Returns is Mohit Suri's 13th film
4/6

Apart from Ek Villain and Ek Villain Returns, Mohit Suri has helmed films like Murder 2, Malang, Zeher, Kalyug, Woh Lamhe, Half Girlfriend, and Aashiqui 2 among others.

5. The Real Villain in Ek Villain Returns

The Real Villain in Ek Villain Returns
5/6

The makers did a splendid job with its interesting trailer that left the audience guessing the antagonist in the film and it has resulted in the public thronging to theatres to find the real villain.

6. Arjun Kapoor's caption

Arjun Kapoor's caption
6/6

Arjun Kapoor shared this photo on his Instagram account and wrote, "Ek actor ko aur kya chahiye!! Housefull board outside a cinema that’s all we work for... will sleep with a smile on my face tonight."

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Happy Birthday Disha Patani: 6 times Malang star raised temperature in bikini
Viral Photos of the Day: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani give major fashion goals
Vikram, KGF Chapter 2, RRR, Pushpa The Rise, Master: A look at recent South blockbusters
Speed Reads
More
First-image
BITSAT 2022 session 2 admit card OUT: See how to check here
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.