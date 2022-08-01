Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria celebrate film's success among fans with housefull board

Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria visited the Gaiety theatre in Mumbai on Sunday, July 31, to celebrate the success of Ek Villain returns.

Except for John Abraham, the three stars of Ek Villain Returns namely Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani visited the iconic single-screen Gaiety theatre in Mumbai on Sunday, July 31. The actors, all dressed in black, flaunted the Housefull board and greeted their fans. (All images: Viral Bhayani)