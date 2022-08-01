Ek Villain Returns: Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, Tara Sutaria celebrate film's success among fans with housefull board

Arjun Kapoor, Disha Patani, and Tara Sutaria visited the Gaiety theatre in Mumbai on Sunday, July 31, to celebrate the success of Ek Villain returns.
Except for John Abraham, the three stars of Ek Villain Returns namely Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani visited the iconic single-screen Gaiety theatre in Mumbai on Sunday, July 31. The actors, all dressed in black, flaunted the Housefull board and greeted their fans. (All images: Viral Bhayani)
1. Ek Villain Returns box office collection
Directed by Mohit Suri, Ek Villain Returns has collected Rs 7.05 crore and Rs 7.47 crore in its first two days at the box office, taking total collections to Rs 14.52 crore.
2. Arjun Kapoor, Tara Sutaria, and Disha Patani thank the audience
The three actors - Arjun, Tara, and Disha thanked the audience for the film's success as they greeted and met fans while flaunting the housefull board at the Gaiety theatre.
3. Ek Villain Returns is the sequel to Ek Villain
The recently released film is the sequel to the 2014 thriller Ek Villain directed by Mohit Suri himself and starring Shraddha Kapoor and Sidharth Malhotra in the leading roles with Riteish Deshmukh playing the 'villain' in their lives.
4. Ek Villain Returns is Mohit Suri's 13th film
Apart from Ek Villain and Ek Villain Returns, Mohit Suri has helmed films like Murder 2, Malang, Zeher, Kalyug, Woh Lamhe, Half Girlfriend, and Aashiqui 2 among others.
5. The Real Villain in Ek Villain Returns
The makers did a splendid job with its interesting trailer that left the audience guessing the antagonist in the film and it has resulted in the public thronging to theatres to find the real villain.
6. Arjun Kapoor's caption
Arjun Kapoor shared this photo on his Instagram account and wrote, "Ek actor ko aur kya chahiye!! Housefull board outside a cinema that’s all we work for... will sleep with a smile on my face tonight."