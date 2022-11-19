Search icon
Amid divorce news with Rajeev Sen, Charu Asopa wishes 'didi' Sushmita Sen on 47th birthday

In the midst of Charu Asopa's divorce from Rajeev Sen, she wrote a heartfelt letter to the birthday girl Sushmita Sen.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 19, 2022, 12:23 PM IST

Charu Asopa/Instagram

Today marks Sushmita Sen's 47th birthday.  The actress is one of the most adored stars in the business, and hundreds of her fans have been wishing her well on social media ever since she rang in her special day. In the midst of Charu Asopa's divorce from Rajeev Sen, the TV personality who is Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen's ex-wife, wrote a heartfelt letter to the birthday girl Sushmita. 

She wrote, “Happy birthday to the most amazing person I know. Happy birthday to the woman who taught me hard work, honesty, and generosity. Thank you for always offering me grace. You’re truly the best. Love you didi.” 

Along with the message, Charu shared photographs of herself and daughter Ziana being hugged by birthday girl Sush as she hopped up a couch. 

Check out the post here: 

Sushmita took to Instagram and penned a special post, hinting at something big is coming her way."47 finally!!! A number that has consistently followed me for 13 years now!!! The most incredible year is on its way....I’ve known it a long time...and I am thrilled to finally announce its arrival!!! #duggadugga.I love you guys!!! #yourstruly #birthdaygirl#19thnovember #scorpio #yassssssss," she wrote. 

Sushmita’s connection with 47 number has left many fans curious."Are you getting married this year?" a social media user asked. "What do you mean by a number that has consistenly followed me for 13 years?" another one commented. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Many users chimed in the comment section to wish the Aarya star a happy birthday."Many many happy returns of the day Ma’am! Hope you always remain this amazing, kind, sweet and prettiest.....forever n ever!! Sooo much love," a fan commented." 

The first Miss Universe, I have loved and adored, who I believe is elegance apart !! You have just grown better with every passing yr. A very happy birthday to you Sushmita, may you have a great, fantastic, adorable, crazy with fun moments with family and friends in the year ahead... oh and I forgot to mention I love you," another one wrote. 

Sushmita was only 18 when she won the coveted title of Miss Universe. Few years after winning Miss Universe, Sushmita ventured into movies. She starred in films like Dastak, Biwi No.1, Main Hoon Na, and Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya. She took a break from Bollywood in 2015. She made her digital streaming debut with Aarya in 2020 and since then she has been consistently wowing the audience with her acting skills on OTT.  

In 2021, she starred in the second season of Aarya. And now she is all set to play the role of transgender activist Gauri Sawant in a new web series titled Taali. 

(Inputs from ANI) 

