Alia Bhatt talks about her most memorable moment of 2019 and there's no way Ranbir Kapoor couldn't be part of it

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor keep on making headlines every now and then. The much-in-love couple share special moments, giving us real-life couple goals. They recently came back from their secret getaway to London.

While Ranbir Kapoor came to Mumbai today, Alia Bhatt had landed back a day back. While Ranbir was taking limelight, Alia too posted a video which is grabbing the attention of viewers. In the video, Alia reminded people of her special moment with Ranbir Kapoor.

In her vlog, Alia happened to answer her most memorable day of 2019 by saying that it was the moment when she and Ranbir both won the Filmfare Award. "For me the most special moment was the moment where I received my Filmfare award and also Ranbir had just received his Filmfare award. The moment of us on stage and pictures were clicking," said Alia.

Watch the video here:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have also been making headlines for their wedding. The couple's fake wedding card went viral on the internet. The wedding card invite broke the internet for all errors in them. Alia's name was written as Aliya, her uncle Mukesh Bhatt was named as her father, and the wedding date was written as 22th rather than 22nd January, 2020.