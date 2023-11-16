Alia Bhatt reacts to Ranbir Kapoor being called 'toxic' after her 'wipe off lipstick' remark: 'There are many issues...'

At the latest Koffee With Karan 8 episode, Alia Bhatt has reacted to Ranbir Kapoor being called 'toxic' after her viral lipstick statement.

Alia Bhatt opened up about Ranbir Kapoor being trolled as 'toxic' after her statement about actor-husband asking her to ‘wipe off’ her lipstick. Back in October, Alia said in an interview that Ranbir would ask her to 'wipe off' her lipstick as he liked her natural lip shade.

After Alia's statement, Ranbir was brutally trolled and was labelled as a 'toxic' partner by netizens. Finally, Alia reacted to the repercussions of her statement on Koffee With Karan 8. In the latest episode of KWK 8, Alia graced the show with Kareena Kapoor Khan. When Karan asked Alia why her statements on Ranbir became an 'explosion' online. Alia agreed that since Ranbir isn't on social media, whatever she conveys about him, gets more attention. Alia said, "I have a very candid way of speaking, so even when I am talking about anything in my life, I like to imitate the person that I am talking about. I like to give anecdotes. I like to make it personal."

Alia further revealed her reaction to Ranbir being called toxic, "I feel like a lot of things get picked out of context. Which happened with a video. I looked (at it) and my team told ki 'Yeh kuch out-of-hand ja raha hai'. I was like 'Okay fine let it go'. because they tell things all the time. But then I realised that there are serious articles about how he is a toxic man. And I am like 'Are we serious?' There are many issues in the world to talk about and give more attention towards than talking about something that I said in a completely different context." Alia further asserted why she felt bad about her statement being 'misunderstood. "I think the only reason I felt bad or I feel bad is people misunderstand (him) because he's genuinely the opposite of all of that."