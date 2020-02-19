Alia Bhatt finds wedding rumours with beau Ranbir Kapoor 'entertaining'

ever since Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor made their relationship public, audiences have been waiting for the love birds to take their relationship to the next level, however, it seems like Alia is no rush when it comes to settling on a wedding date.

In a recent interview with Zoom TV at the recently held Filmfare Awards, the Gully Boy actress clarified and said that rumours of her wedding with Ranbir are just what they are, rumours. "I am not sure which rumour is on currently. I feel like every three weeks there is a new wedding date or a rumour. I find it very entertaining; there is only entertainment that it offers to me," Alia said, laughing it off.

It was also reported that the couple would tie the knot after the release of their film, Brahmastra in December especially after Alia attended the wedding of Ranbir’s cousin Armaan Jain earlier this month with the actor and his mother, Neetu Singh. Alia’s father filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt had also recently spoken about Alia and Ranbir's relationship and marriage plans. He had said, "Well, of course, they’re in love. You don’t need to be a genius to get that! I love Ranbir… he’s a great guy. What they do to their relationship is something they’ll have to figure out. Whether it’s heading towards that port called ‘marriage’ — which is an institution that needs to be questioned in the second decade of the 21st century — is something for them to figure out.."