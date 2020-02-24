Akshay Kumar to star in Ekta Kapoor produced film after seven years

Akshay Kumar is always on a movie signing spree and it's a known fact. The actor stars in almost four films every year and manages to pull the crowd towards the theatre for all of his films. This year itself, the actor will star in several films starting with Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi. Then he will be starring in Raghava Lawrence's horror comedy film Laxmmi Bomb and Akshay also has the period drama Prithviraj.

The actor had planned to end the year with Bachchan Pandey but now the film has been pushed to 2021. Interestingly, Akshay has an action-comedy flick for next year and it will be produced by Ekta Kapoor. As per reports in Mumbai Mirror, the film will be going on floors by the end of 2020 and will be hitting the screens in the second half of 2021.

Talking about the project, a source told the tabloid, "Akshay signed the film around 10 days ago. The logistics are currently being worked out and the script is being finalised. It will be directed by a debutant and mounted on a lavish scale. Like all his films, Akshay will complete this one too in a start-to-finish schedule."

With this film, Akshay will be reuniting with Ekta after seven years as their last outing was Once Upon ay Time in Mumbai Dobaara!

Apart from this action-comedy flick, Akshay also has Bachchan Pandey, Atrangi Re and Bell Bottom for 2021. The source also revealed that the actor is planning to sign a fifth film for next year. They said, "He is reading scripts and will lock his calendar in a fortnight. He does not want to restrict himself to a particular genre and has made a conscious effort to sign diverse scripts."