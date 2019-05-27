Ajay Devgn's father and veteran action director Veeru Devgan no more

Veeru Devgan's funeral will be held at Vile Parle today at 6 PM

Ajay Devgn's father and veteran stunt and action choreographer, Veeru Devgan, breathed his last at Surya Hospital in Santacruz Mumbai on May 27, 2019. He was last seen in public in February 2019 at the special screening of Ajay Devgn's 'Total Dhamaal'.

Veeru Devgan had choregraphed fight and action scenes for over 80 Hindi films including Ishq (1997), Shahenshah (1988), Khoon Bhari Maang (1988), Mr India (1987), Himmatwala (1983) and Mr. Natwarlal (1979).

Sr Devgan had also directed a film – Hindustan Ki Kasam in 1999 which starred son Ajay Devgn, Amitabh Bachchan, Manisha Koirala and Sushmita Sen among others.

Action director Sham Kaushal, the father of actor Vicky Kaushal, paid his condolences on Twitter.

His funeral will be held at Vile Parle West crematorium today at 6 PM.