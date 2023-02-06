Aishwarya Rai pens adorable note for Abhishek Bachchan on his birthday, says ' today and forever, baby'

Credit: Aishwarya Rai/Instagram

On Sunday, Abhishek Bachchan turned 47 and his wife and actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan did not leave a chance to make his day special with birthday love. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya dropped a smiling picture of Abhishek and wrote, "Birthday love... today and forever, Baby."

She added heart emojis to her caption. Abhishek and Aishwarya fell in love on the sets of Mani Ratnam's Guru. They dated for a while before getting married in 2007. Last year, in an interview with ANI, Abhishek opened up about how Aishwarya taught him to deal with negative criticism. "My wife once told me that, you get 10,000 positive comments but you get affected by one negative comment. You should concentrate on positivity and experience the beauty of the positive world. So, I always try to look at things with positivity," he said.

Keeping Aishwarya's advice in mind, Abhishek shared that he makes conscious efforts to learn something or other from the negative comments."You can't deal with failures...failures deal with you. The only thing matters is how you come out of it. I don't let failures and criticism affect me negatively, I take them as positives to better myself as a person and professional. I always try to make my failures a lesson," he added.

Besides being the most-sought after Bollywood couple, Abhishek and Aishwarya are also hands-on parents to their daughter Aaradhya. The two became parents to Aaradhya on November 16, 2011.

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan penned a note for his son on his birthday. In his blog, Big B opened up about how Abhishek has always tried his best to deliver a remarkable act despite all the trolling and criticism. Big B wrote, "And Abhishek for the 5th Feb 2023 .. and his 47th .. and how time has flown by .. going b ack in time all the memories of the day and the several days that kept giving us the joy and the pride and the pleasure of Abhishek .. and now to see him achieve his worth through his hard word, quietly, and proving all the naysayers wrong .. ! It is a delight for a Father for his Son but mostly for the Son who has through the dint of his hard word and perseverance shown the mettle of his calibre and his confidence .. That is the pride that one honours."

Bachchan said that Abhishek "took his own decisions" and "defied the norm".".. he made his own choices .. defied the norm and proved it .. with his success ..Winning the Kabaddi Championship, by the select of his team, who everyone said was poor and weak and incapable .. but he inspired the boys and came out victorious .. despite all the bias reporting and negative opinions against him and the team," he wrote.Big B called Abhishek a "pride of the family." (With inputs from ANI)

