UP CM Yogi Adityanath reacts to boycott Bollywood trend and Besharam Rang row: ‘Artiste should be respected, but…’

Yogi Adiyanath, the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, talked about Shah Rukh Khan-Deepika Padukone’s song Besharam Rang and about the controversy. In a recent interview, the minister said that filmmakers should be careful.

For the unversed, Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan’s song composed by Vishal-Shekhar made headlines after BJP ministers and right-wing outfits said the actress’ outfits insulted the saffron colour which is ‘holy for the Hindu community.’

While speaking to Network 8, Yogi Adityanath reacted to #BoycottBollywood culture and said, “the film director should also take into consideration while making a film that it should not have scenes which could give rise to controversy or hurt public sentiments.”

He further added, “Any artist, litterateur or anyone with accomplishments should be respected. Uttar Pradesh has also made a policy for films and many films are being made in the state.”

Recently, Suniel Shetty had requested Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister to help end the ‘Boycott Bollywood’ trend and save Hindi film industry. As per an Indian Express report, at the meeting, Suniel Shetty addressed CM Yogi Adityanath and said, “The hashtag that’s going on, boycott Bollywood, yeh ruk bhi sakta hai aapke kehne se (it can stop if you say). It is important to spread the word that we are doing good work. One rotten apple is everywhere, but just because of that you can’t call the whole industry rotten. Today people think that Bollywood is not a good place, but we have made such good films here. I was a part of one such film too, when I did Border. I have been a part of many good films. We have to come together and work towards how we can get rid of the Boycott Bollywood hashtag. We have to figure how we can stop this trend.”

For the unversed, the ‘boycott Bollywood’ trend gained prominence on Twitter last year, when several films like Laal Singh Chaddha, Brahmastra, Shamshera, etc faced boycott calls. Currently, Shah Rukh Khan’s upcoming film Pathaan is facing similar calls for boycott as well as protests.

