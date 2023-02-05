Bigg Boss 16: Shekhar Suman shows off his rapping skills, MC Stan reacts

Credit: Colors TV/Instagram

Actor Shekhar Suman turned into a rapper during Bigg Boss 16's Weekend ka Vaar episode. He also talked about contestants including Priyanka Choudhary and M.C. Stan while rapping. He created a rap on the two which was well-appreciated by the housemates on the show.

He was seen donning an all-black look with a suit and pants. Sharing the clip, the official page of Colors wrote, "Hoga finale week ka aagaaz (A beginning to the finale week)." He made a stylish entry on the red carpet and was seen giving flying kisses and waving to what appeared to be the sounds of his fans as the photographers clicked him. MC Stan laughed and cheered for Shekhar.

The voiceover of a reporter asked him, "MC aur Priyanka bahar ek music video mai dekhenge (We will be able to see MC Stan and Priyanka in a music video)?" The actor said, "Rap kuch aise shuru hoga: bejaan sa launda mai, ladki tu chaalak lomdi, party karne ka mood ho toh please call me not, chal hatt shemdi. (I am an innocent guy, you are a clever girl, if you feel like partying don`t call me, you mannerless girl)." After hearing his rap, Stan and Priyanka laughed.

Meanwhile, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, who was recently evicted from the Bigg Boss house, has broken the silence on her obsession with Shalin Bhanot. Sumbul's friendship with Shalin has been the focal point of the new season with fans of both the actors trying to dig out more about the two.

However, Sumbul set the record straight as she mentioned that she treated Shalin as a true friend and when that friendship was tarnished by giving it another spin, it did hurt her. In the initial days of Bigg Boss 16, Sumbul Touqeer shared a good friendship with Shalin Bhanot. During a particular Weekend Ka Vaar, the actress was accused of being obsessed with Shalin.

Reacting to the whole matter, Sumbul said, "I was very hurt because I never expected that. I`ve always given 1000 per cent to every friendship and woh main kabhi Isliye nahi karti ki mujhe badle mein kuch milega. Meri dosti mere nazron mein bahot selfless hoti hai (I never expect anything in return for my friendship. For me, friendship is something which is selfless). I love doing that."

Talking about how doing small things for her friends makes her happy, she further said, "Even if I cook food for them or hang their clothes or anything else, usse mujhe khushi milti hai (It makes me happy). So woh ek dosti ko itna galat naam mila (the friendship was lent some other hue). I was very hurt and, simultaneously, I was thinking about my father - how he must be feeling jab yeh dekhenge. Aur unki kya haalat hogi (how all this would make him feel). I was more scared of him. I was lost. I don`t even remember ki mujhe kya feel ho raha tha." (With inputs from IANS)

