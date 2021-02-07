After Virat Kohli, Saif Ali Khan opens up on taking paternity leave after welcoming fourth baby

Saif Ali Khan says fatherhood has made him stable, and that at the moment he is in a position to enjoy having children around.

Saif Ali Khan is all set to embrace fatherhood again as his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan is expecting their second child together this month. In a new interview, Saif said that he will be taking paternity leave to spend time with his newborn baby.

In an interview with Elle Magazine, Saif talked about the importance of paternity leave and how he has been taking it ever since his first child, actor Sara Ali Khan, was born. Saif said, "Who wants to work when you have a newborn at home! If you don’t see your children growing up, you’re making a mistake. And I can take time off from work—it’s a privileged position. Rather than follow a 9-to-5 routine, I live like an actor. Your dharma and approach to everything are based on your career."

Kareena shared the cover of the magazine, featuring Saif, on Instagram and wrote, "The coolest husband ever."

Saif says fatherhood has made him stable, and that at the moment he is in a position to enjoy having children around. "It was great fun, the entire process, especially the making!" Saif joked when he was congratulated.

Saif and Kareena, who are fondly called Saifeena by their fans, got married in 2012. They also share a son, Taimur Ali Khan. Saif also has a son Ibrahim Ali Khan and daughter Sara Ali Khan from his first marriage with actress Amrita Singh.

On the work front, Saif was last seen in Amazon Prime Series, 'Tandav'. Saif will next be seen essaying a dark character in Om Raut's ambitious 'Adipurush', which stars Prabhas. He has described the role as electrifying and demonic. He will also be seen in the horror-comedy 'Bhoot Police', which also stars Arjun Kapoor, Yami Gautam, and Jacqueline Fernandez.