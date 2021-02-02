Trending#

Video: Major fire breaks out on sets of 'Adipurush' starring Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan

A spokesperson was quoted saying, "We had an unfortunate incident today on the sets of Adipurush. Thankfully, no one has been hurt."


Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas

Saif Ali Khan, Prabhas | File photos

Mugdha Kapoor

Updated: Feb 2, 2021, 07:10 PM IST

A major fire broke out on the sets of upcoming film 'Adipurush' helmed by director Om Raut, starring actors Prabhas and Saif Ali Khan in the lead roles, on Tuesday in Mumbai.

Several videos surfaced on the internet where one could see fire engines on the spot trying to douse the fire. Tankers and a JCB could also be spotted at the film's set. While no injuries have been reported, efforts to douse the flame is currently underway.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A spokesperson was quoted saying, "We had an unfortunate incident today on the sets of Adipurush. Thankfully, no one has been hurt and everyone is safe and sound. We thank Mumbai fire brigade and Mumbai Police for their support."