After Sutapa Sikdar, Babil Khan reacts to fan's 'looks like trash dumpster' comment on Irrfan Khan's grave

Recently, Irrfan Khan's wife Sutapa Sikdar's reply to a fan regarding the state of his grave went viral on the Internet. The fan wrote, "Dear Sutapa, recently I saw a photo of Irrfan Bhai’s graveyard. I was heartbroken, cause it’s only a few months and his graveyard looks like trash dumpster. I thought you planted ‘Rat ki Rani’ since he loved that plant. What happened? If the photo is real, then it’s a crying shame. If you have a real recent photo of the graveyard, please Post it."

To which Sutapa replied, "Women are not allowed in Muslim graveyards. Hence, I have planted the Raat Ki Rani in Igatpuri where I have a memory stone of his...where I have buried his fav things. I own that place Where I can sit for hours without anyone telling me I can’t sit next to him. He is there in his spirit. But that doesn’t mean the graveyard shouldn’t be tended ..but as far as how is a very questionable thing... The wild plants' grass has grown in rains... It’s wild and beautiful is what I saw in the photo you are mentioning..it rains and plants come and they wither in the next season..and then one can clean it. Why should everything be exactly as per definition... And the plants have grown maybe for a purpose look closely."

Babil shared a couple of photos of Ayaan Khan at the graveyard watering the plants. He wrote, "Baba liked it wild, Ayaan is staying strong. Mamma recently wrote about the wilderness around when some of his fans were worried that it looked unkempt, I need you to understand, he always wished to be surrounded by the grass and the plants and the trees. Waste and plastic are always removed from that wilderness."

Irrfan Khan passed away in April this year after losing a battle to the neuroendocrine tumour.