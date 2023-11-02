Headlines

Meet Mohammad Shami, star pacer who became India's leading World Cup wicket-taker

'Religion-based politics will not work': Ashok Gehlot slams Yogi Adityanath over 'Talibani mindset' remark

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: Mohammed Shami becomes highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cups

Meet Mohammad Shami, star pacer who became India's leading World Cup wicket-taker

'Religion-based politics will not work': Ashok Gehlot slams Yogi Adityanath over 'Talibani mindset' remark

Shah Rukh Khan says Dunki will entertain fans more than Jawan, Pathaan: 'It will speak such…'

After surprise success at box office, Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail to release in Tamil, Telugu

Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Vikrant Massey-starrer 12th Fail to release in Tamil and Telugu after surprise success at the box office.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2023, 08:58 PM IST

Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Medha Shankr-starrer 12th Fail has won the audiences’ hearts and is having a successful run at the box office too with positive word of mouth. Now, the film is all set to release in Tamil and Telugu. 

Released on October 27, 12th Fail has created a huge buzz in Hindi and Kannada and won the hearts of the audience, now after the surprise success at the box office, the film is all set to enthrall the Telugu and Tamil audience too as it is scheduled to hit the theatres in Tamil and Telugu tomorrow (November 3). 

Helmed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, 12th Fail is based on a book by the same name which tells the story of IPS Manoj Kumar Sharma and stars Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankr, Harish Khanna and Anant Vijay Joshi among others in key roles. 

Talking about the overwhelming response from the audience, Vikrant Massey said, “I am filled with gratitude and am overwhelmed seeing the responses to the film,” 36-year-old Massey told Scroll. “Box office success, or stardom, is derived from the quality of the work. In any case, the definition of success and failure is changing all the time. What remains constant is my duty to justify a story on screen and bring life to it.” 

Vidhu Vinod Chopra revealed that managing the logistics was also a concern when he wanted to shoot in Mukherjee Nagar, New Delhi’s coaching hub. “I stuck to my conviction even if it meant managing a crowd of 5000 people. We created the set of a tea stall in the midst of a bustling market. Usually, we do it in a studio, but the effort was worth it

12th Fail, based on a true story, draws from the struggles of the millions of students who attempt the UPSC entrance exam. But at the same time, it goes beyond that one exam and encourages people to not lose heart in the face of failure and to restart. The film, directed by Vidhu Vinod Chopra, is now released in cinemas in Hindi.

Read 12th Fail: Vikrant Massey, Medha Shankar, other cast members revisit Mukherjee Nagar to promote their film in Delhi

 

