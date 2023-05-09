Headlines

After Shehnaaz Gill, Sonam Bajwa opens up on being sidelined in Punjabi film industry, says ‘makers would remove me…’

Sonam Bajwa talks about being bullied for her skin color in childhood and being removed from films by the makers without being informed.

DNA Web Team

Updated: May 09, 2023, 07:41 AM IST

Sonam Bajwa, a prominent name in showbiz, is popularly known for her work in the Punjabi film industry. The actress has also been featured in some Hindi movies and enjoys a great fan following. Recently, the actress opened up about being sidelined in the industry.

In an interview with Siddharth Kanan, when asked if like Shehnaaz Gill, she was also sidelined in the Punjabi industry to which Sonam Bajwa revealed a shocking childhood experience and said, “When I was growing up as a kid, I was bullied for my skin color because as a Punjabi, I was not (Gori chitti) fair enough. A few of my relatives never even invited me to their house ever. I have never seen their houses while growing up. But when I did well in my career, they called me to their house all the time, but unfortunately, I lost connection and respect. So this is life everyone respects successful people in industry or society.”

The actress further added, “The only thing we can do is we don't ever become like them. So yes, people have sidelined me, and that too at an age, where you don't understand why they were doing this.”

Further talking about being sidelined in the industry, Sonam Bajwa said, “So in the industry, when it was shunned and big and successful celebs were given importance, so to be honest, it did not affect me much as I had seen much worse than this. I have also experienced that the makers would remove me from a film and not even let me know, so I have been through such times, but it doesn't affect me much.” 

Earlier, Shehnaaz Gill stated, “I have struggled a lot. The Punjabi film industry had cut me off completely. But as they say, Those who have no one, have God. I have God. It is all Karma.” 

Meanwhile, Sonam Bajwa was last seen entertaining the international audience during the Entertainers Tour in the USA with Disha Patani, Nora Fatehi, Akshay Kumar, Mouni Roy, and others. The actress will be next seen in the Punjabi movie Godday Godday Chaa starring Tania, Gitaz Bindrakhia, and Gurjazz.

Read Sonam Bajwa oozes oomph in wet look dress in hot photos on Instagram, fans call her 'a complete stunner'

 

